Katharine Berkoff Breaks American Record in 100 Back; First Woman Under 49

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Katharine Berkoff of NC State defended her NCAA title in the 100 backstroke en-route to breaking the American, U.S. Open, NCAA and Meet Record in the event. Her winning time of 48.74 seconds establishes her as the first woman to go sub-49-seconds in the event.

Berkoff was previously the 3rd fastest performer in history with her winning time from the 2022 ACC Championships (49.41). That time was the 4th fastest performance in history and now sits as the 6th fastest performance in history.

The previous American Record and U.S. Open record was held by Regan Smith (49.16), set in 2021 when she was in high school. The NCAA and Meet Record was held by Beata Nelson of Wisconsin (49.18), set at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Nelson’s mark was the American Record until Smith broke it in March 2021.

Last year, Berkoff won the 100 backstroke (49.74) and was the only swimmer to go sub-50 seconds. This year, there were three swimmers that broke the 50-second barrier. Gretchen Walsh of Virginia was 2nd (49.00), which was also faster than the previous American, U.S. Open, NCAA and Meet Records. Walsh is now the 2nd fastest performer in history. Walsh was 1st at the 50 (23.36/25.64), while Berkoff was faster coming home (23.72/25.02). Finishing 3rd was Smith of Stanford, the former American and U.S. Open record holder, touching at 49.96 (23.88/49.96).

Almost exactly 20 years ago, Natalie Coughlin became the first woman to go sub-50 seconds in the 100 backstroke. She posted a time of 49.97 on March 20, 2002 at the 2002 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship.

