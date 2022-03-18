2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

It will be an action-packed session on Friday night with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 3-meter diving and timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

Defending champion Brooke Forde of Stanford (4:04.25) will try to hold onto her crown in the 400 IM but faces challenges from Virginia’s Alex Walsh (4:01.74) and Emma Weyant (4:03.46) and Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe (4:03.60), who finished 1-2-3 in prelims. Tennessee’s Walshe (50.65) will be in lane 3 of the next final, as well, chasing the 100 fly title against top-seeded Kate Douglass of Virginia (50.06), Stanford’s Torri Huske (50.62), Emma Stricklen of Texas (50.73), and defending champion Maggie MacNeil of Michigan (50.76).

Penn’s Lia Thomas was top seed coming into the 200 free but Stanford’s Taylor Ruck dropped a massive 1:41.89 to move from 19th to first, relegating Thomas to lane 5 for the final with her 1:42.09 in prelims. Cal’s Isabel Ivey will also content for the title (1:42.24). Anna Elendt of Texas crushed the field in prelims of the 100 breast, going 56.88 to become the fifth performer of all time. USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler (57.55), Virginia’s Alexis Wenger (57.67), and defending champion Sophie Hansson of NC State (57.71) will be giving chase.

The much-anticipated 100 back showdown among American record-holder Regan Smith of Stanford (49.66 in prelims), defending champion Katharine Berkoff of NC State (49.93), and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (49.93) will wrap up the individual swimming events. Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon will attempt to defend her title in 3-meter diving, and then we’ll have timed finals of the medley relays.

Women 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 3:58.40 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2016)

2021 Champion: Brooke Forde, Stanford – 4:01.57

Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh went out first, with 25.37 on the first 50 of the butterfly. She led by half a body over Florida’s Mabel Zavaros and Brooke Forde of Stanford at the 100 with 54.35. She pulled even further ahead on the backstroke leg, turning at 1:54.12, just over three seconds ahead of Forde at the halfway mark. Forde made up some ground on the breaststroke but remained two body lengths behind through the freestyle. Walsh came to the wall in 3:57.25 to become the 9th performer all-time. Forde placed second in 4:00.41, 1.1 seconds faster than her winning time a year ago.

The race was on for third place between Virginia teammates Ella Nelson and Emma Weyant. Nelson, who had been leading by 1.5 seconds after the breaststroke, held off the fast-charging Weyant to take third place with 4:02.45.

Ohio State fifth-year Kristen Romano crushed the field in the B final, winning in 4:02.13, nearly 4 seconds faster than her prelims swim and just over 2 seconds faster than her B-final win last year.

Women 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Meet Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) American Record: 49.24 – Claire Curzan, TAC Titans (2022)

US Open Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Pool Record: 49.43 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 48.89

Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 49.04 Torri Huske, FR Stanford – 49.17 Maggie MacNeil, SR Michigan – 49.18 Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 50.29 Kylee Alons, SR NC State – 50.64 Gabi Albiero, SO Lousiville – 50.88 Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 50.97 Ellen Walshe, FR Tennessee – 51.42

Torri Huske turned .07 ahead of Maggie MacNeil at the 50, but MacNeil looked to be in control over the second half of the race. That is, until Virginia junior Kate Douglass accelerated over the last 25 yards, and got to the wall in an American record-time of 49.04. Huske out-touched MacNeil by .01 to finish second, also under the old American record mark.

Emma Sticklen of Texas led the next wave of finishers with 50.29 for fourth place.

Ellen Walshe of Tennessee was eighth after a very tough double.

Michigan senior Olivia Carter edged Rhyan White of Alabama, 50.82 to 50.85, to win the B final.

Women 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Meet Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

American Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

US Open Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Pool Record: 1:41.70 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville (2017)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.35

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

Meet Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

American Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

US Open Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

Pool Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson , NCSU (2022)

, NCSU (2022) 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.23

Women 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2021)

, Riptide (2021) US Open Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2021)

, Riptide (2021) Pool Record: 49.41 – Katharine Berkoff , NCSU (2022)

, NCSU (2022) 2021 Champion: Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 49.74

Women 3-Meter Diving – Finals

Meet Record: 437.75 – Christina Loukas, Indiana (2009)

Pool Record: 429.05 – Abby Johnson, Duke (2011)

2021 Champion: Sarah Bacon, Minnesota – 408.60

Women 400 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Meet Record: 3:24.59 – NC State/ K Berkoff, S Hansson, K Alons, J Poole (2021)

American Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

US Open Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Pool Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

2021 Champion: NC State – 3:24.59

