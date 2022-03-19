Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emory Sets Division III Record in 800 Freestyle Relay with 6:28.69

Comments: 4

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night three of the Division III NCAA Championships, the Emory men set a new Division III record in the 800 freestyle relay in a time of 6:28.69. That time broke Johns Hopkins record of 6:29.27 set back in 2013.

Emory 2022
Johns Hopkins 2013
Pat Pema 1:37.42 Anthony Lordi 1:38.32
Logan D’Amore 1:37.83 William Kimball 1:37.09
Jason Hamilton 1:38.07 Dylan Coggin 1:36.87
Nicholas Goudie 1:35.37 Nicholas Schmidt 1:36.99

The biggest difference between the two is that Nicholas Goudie anchored in a 1:35.37 for Emory this year. That is the only sub-1:36 split of either relay.

The Division III NCAA Championships did not occur last year, but even if they did Emory would not have been in attendance as they canceled their season due to COVID-19. At the most recent Division III Championships in 2019, Denison won in a time of 6:30.57.

Emory cruised to the win tonight as they won the event by over two seconds. MIT finished second in a 6:30.79.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
elyk
1 hour ago

Goudie was out 45.2. Absolutely disgusting.

1
0
Reply
PFA
1 hour ago

was Goudie’s split the fastest in history?

1
0
Reply
Andy Greenhalgh
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

I believe so. Lovette was 1:35.9 anchoring at NESCAC which was the fastest before

Last edited 1 hour ago by Andy Greenhalgh
1
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Andy Greenhalgh
1 hour ago

he has one more season next year at emory curious to what he could potentially do. Historic record breaking year all around for D3.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!