Emory Sets Division III Record in 800 Freestyle Relay with 6:28.69

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night three of the Division III NCAA Championships, the Emory men set a new Division III record in the 800 freestyle relay in a time of 6:28.69. That time broke Johns Hopkins record of 6:29.27 set back in 2013.

Emory 2022 Johns Hopkins 2013 Pat Pema 1:37.42 Anthony Lordi 1:38.32 Logan D’Amore 1:37.83 William Kimball 1:37.09 Jason Hamilton 1:38.07 Dylan Coggin 1:36.87 Nicholas Goudie 1:35.37 Nicholas Schmidt 1:36.99

The biggest difference between the two is that Nicholas Goudie anchored in a 1:35.37 for Emory this year. That is the only sub-1:36 split of either relay.

The Division III NCAA Championships did not occur last year, but even if they did Emory would not have been in attendance as they canceled their season due to COVID-19. At the most recent Division III Championships in 2019, Denison won in a time of 6:30.57.

Emory cruised to the win tonight as they won the event by over two seconds. MIT finished second in a 6:30.79.