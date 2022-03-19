Virginia Ties American, NCAA Records in 400 Medley Relay; Breaks Meet Record

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women 400 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Meet Record: 3:24.59 – NC State/ K Berkoff, S Hansson, K Alons, J Poole (2021)

American Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

US Open Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Pool Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

2021 Champion: NC State – 3:24.59

Virginia tied their own American, U.S. Open, NCAA Record, and Pool Record in the 400 Medley Relay during Friday night’s finals session of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships. Virginia first set the record at the 2022 ACC Championships back in February with the same lineup of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass.

The Cavaliers’ time breaks the meet record, which was set by NC State at the NCAA Championships last year. The old meet record was 3:24.59 seconds with a lineup of Katharine Berkoff (50.07), Sophie Hansson (57.01), Kylee Alons (49.29), and Julia Poole (48.22). Tonight, NC State was 2nd (3:29.29). Last year, Virginia was 2nd in this event (3:25.13).

Walsh, A. Walsh, and Douglass were each faster on tonight’s relay compared to their splits from the ACC Championships. G. Walsh was .27 faster, A. Walsh was .14 faster, and Douglass was .07 faster, which was the exact difference in Wenger’s split. Wenger was .48 faster on this relay at the ACC Championships compared to her split tonight.