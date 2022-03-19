2022 NCAA Women’s Championships Day 3 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three produced some of the most exciting races we’ve seen so far, including a couple of upsets.

Stanford had the biggest gains on the day. The Cardinal picked up 46 points from their 200 free performances alone, with three A-finalists including NCAA champion Taylor Ruck, who hadn’t even been seeded among the top 16. Their daily haul netted out to +38 after slipping a few spots in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 100 back, vis-à-vis the psych sheet.

Virginia improved from the psych sheet in every event. Overall, they added 19.5 points to their projected scores.

USC pulled off a couple of upsets, with Kaitlyn Dobler winning the 100 breast title and the 400 medley relay scoring in the top-8. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff stunned with an American and NCAA record in the 100 back, adding 7 points which helped offset a loss of 9 points in the 100 breast.

UNC, Florida, Louisville, and Northwestern were all up by double digits.

For the swimming events only, you can find the differences between finals performances and psych sheet projections for each of today’s events, below.

Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event

400 IM

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych Virginia 46 48 51 +5 Stanford 20 15 17 -3 NC State 7 -7 Tennessee 22 20 14 -8 Alabama 0 0 Texas 0 0 Ohio St 9 9 9 0 Michigan 0 0 California 14 1 4 -10 USC 0 0 Kentucky 25 27 27 +2 Louisville 0 5 5 +5 Wisconsin 0 0 Georgia 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 UNC 0 0 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 12 6 6 -6 Virginia Tech 0 7 7 +7 Missouri 0 0 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 14 13 +13 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 0 3 2 +2 San Diego St 0 0

100 Fly

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Virginia 16 30.5 25 +9 Stanford 20 17 17 -3 NC State 14 12 14 0 Tennessee 22 16 11 -11 Alabama 9 7 7 -2 Texas 25 26 27 +2 Ohio St 5 4 4 -1 Michigan 23 19 25 +2 California 0 0 USC 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 Louisville 14 14.5 18 +4 Wisconsin 0 0 Georgia 0 6 6 +6 Northwestern 3.5 -3.5 UNC 0 3 1 +1 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 3.5 -3.5 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 0 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 0 0 San Diego St 0 0

200 Free

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Virginia 8 9 9 +1 Stanford 0 44 46 +46 NC State 0 0 Tennessee 25 -25 Alabama 2 -2 Texas 5 15 16 +11 Ohio St 11 -11 Michigan 0 0 California 17 18 21 +4 USC 15 14 12 -3 Kentucky 14 12 13.5 -0.5 Louisville 0 0 Wisconsin 4 -4 Georgia 0 4 3 +3 Northwestern 0 0 UNC 0 0 Arizona St 6 7 2 -4 Penn 20 17 13.5 -6.5 Indiana 8 5 7 -1 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 1 1 6 +5 Missouri 0 0 Duke 3 -3 Texas A&M 16 6 1 -15 Florida 0 3 5 +5 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 0 0 San Diego St 0 0

100 Breast

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Virginia 17 20.5 20.5 +3.5 Stanford 0 0 NC State 31 22 22 -9 Tennessee 14 14 15 +1 Alabama 15 9 9 -6 Texas 15 20 14 -1 Ohio St 14 13 13 -1 Michigan 6 1 7 +1 California 0 0 USC 16 17 20 +4 Kentucky 0 0 Louisville 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 Georgia 9 4.5 3.5 -5.5 Northwestern 12 23 23 +11 UNC 0 0 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 2.5 1 +1 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 0 0 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 0 Florida St 2 -2 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 4 2.5 5 +1 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 0 0 San Diego St 0 6 2 +2

100 Back

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Virginia 30 29.5 31 +1 Stanford 31 32 29 -2 NC State 17 20 24 +7 Tennessee 0 0 Alabama 15 15 15 0 Texas 15.5 14 11 -4.5 Ohio St 2.5 -2.5 Michigan 0 0 California 12 11 12 0 USC 0 0 Kentucky 6 -6 Louisville 0 0 Wisconsin 7 12.5 11 +4 Georgia 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 UNC 5 13 16 +11 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 10 2 1 -9 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 0 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 4 6 5 +1 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 0 0 San Diego St 0 0

400 Medley Relay

Team Psych Finals +/- Virginia 40 40 0 Stanford 32 32 0 NC State 34 34 0 Tennessee 24 14 -10 Alabama 26 26 0 Texas 30 30 0 Ohio St 28 22 -6 Michigan 22 28 +6 California 12 10 -2 USC 18 24 +6 Kentucky 10 8 -2 Louisville 2 12 +10 Wisconsin 6 4 -2 Georgia 8 2 -6 Northwestern 14 18 +4 UNC 4 6 +2 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 0 0 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 0 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 0 0 San Diego St 0 0

Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)

Team Day 2 Prelims vs Psych Day 2 Finals vs Psych Virginia 20.5 19.5 Stanford 37 38 NC State -15 -9 Tennessee -33 -53 Alabama -10 -10 Texas 14.5 7.5 Ohio St -15.5 -21.5 Michigan -9 9 California -13 -8 USC 0 7 Kentucky -6 -6.5 Louisville 5.5 19 Wisconsin 1.5 -2 Georgia 5.5 -2.5 Northwestern 7.5 11.5 UNC 11 14 Arizona St 1 -4 Penn -3 -6.5 Indiana -0.5 0 Minnesota -6 -6 Virginia Tech 7 12 Missouri -11.5 -12.5 Duke -3 -3 Texas A&M -10 -15 Florida 17 18 Florida St -2 -2 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas -1.5 1 Arizona 2 1 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0 Harvard 3 2 San Diego St 6 2

Team Scores – Day Three

1. Virginia 386.5 2. Stanford 276 3. Texas 257 4. NC State 193 5. Alabama 177 6. California 136 7. Ohio St 131 8. Louisville 130 9. Michigan 126 10. Tennessee 107 11. UNC 85 11. Florida 85 13. Southern California 83 14. Kentucky 76.5 15. Indiana 75 16. Georgia 71.5 17. Northwestern 56 18. Wisconsin 49 19. Minnesota 43 20. Miami (Florida) 41.5 21. Arizona 35.5 22. Penn 33.5 23. Duke 27 24. Missouri 25 25. Arizona St 21 26. Virginia Tech 15 27. Arkansas 11 28. South Carolina 9 29. Notre Dame 6 29. Rutgers 6 31. UCLA 4 31. Lsu 4 33. Wyoming 2 33. San Diego St 2 33. Harvard 2 36. Texas A&M 1 36. Yale 1