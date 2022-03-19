2022 NCAA Women’s Championships Day 3 Scoring Analysis

Day Three produced some of the most exciting races we’ve seen so far, including a couple of upsets.
Stanford had the biggest gains on the day. The Cardinal picked up 46 points from their 200 free performances alone, with three A-finalists including NCAA champion Taylor Ruck, who hadn’t even been seeded among the top 16. Their daily haul netted out to +38 after slipping a few spots in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 100 back, vis-à-vis the psych sheet.
Virginia improved from the psych sheet in every event. Overall, they added 19.5 points to their projected scores.
USC pulled off a couple of upsets, with Kaitlyn Dobler winning the 100 breast title and the 400 medley relay scoring in the top-8. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff stunned with an American and NCAA record in the 100 back, adding 7 points which helped offset a loss of 9 points in the 100 breast.
UNC, Florida, Louisville, and Northwestern were all up by double digits.
For the swimming events only, you can find the differences between finals performances and psych sheet projections for each of today’s events, below.
Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event
400 IM
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
+/- Psych
Virginia
46
48
51
+5
Stanford
20
15
17
-3
NC State
7
-7
Tennessee
22
20
14
-8
Alabama
0
0
Texas
0
0
Ohio St
9
9
9
0
Michigan
0
0
California
14
1
4
-10
USC
0
0
Kentucky
25
27
27
+2
Louisville
0
5
5
+5
Wisconsin
0
0
Georgia
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
UNC
0
0
Arizona St
0
0
Penn
0
0
Indiana
0
0
Minnesota
12
6
6
-6
Virginia Tech
0
7
7
+7
Missouri
0
0
Duke
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
Florida
0
14
13
+13
Florida St
0
0
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
Arizona
0
0
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
0
3
2
+2
San Diego St
0
0
100 Fly
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
+/-
Virginia
16
30.5
25
+9
Stanford
20
17
17
-3
NC State
14
12
14
0
Tennessee
22
16
11
-11
Alabama
9
7
7
-2
Texas
25
26
27
+2
Ohio St
5
4
4
-1
Michigan
23
19
25
+2
California
0
0
USC
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
Louisville
14
14.5
18
+4
Wisconsin
0
0
Georgia
0
6
6
+6
Northwestern
3.5
-3.5
UNC
0
3
1
+1
Arizona St
0
0
Penn
0
0
Indiana
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
Missouri
3.5
-3.5
Duke
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
Florida
0
0
Florida St
0
0
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
Arizona
0
0
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
200 Free
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
+/-
Virginia
8
9
9
+1
Stanford
0
44
46
+46
NC State
0
0
Tennessee
25
-25
Alabama
2
-2
Texas
5
15
16
+11
Ohio St
11
-11
Michigan
0
0
California
17
18
21
+4
USC
15
14
12
-3
Kentucky
14
12
13.5
-0.5
Louisville
0
0
Wisconsin
4
-4
Georgia
0
4
3
+3
Northwestern
0
0
UNC
0
0
Arizona St
6
7
2
-4
Penn
20
17
13.5
-6.5
Indiana
8
5
7
-1
Minnesota
0
0
Virginia Tech
1
1
6
+5
Missouri
0
0
Duke
3
-3
Texas A&M
16
6
1
-15
Florida
0
3
5
+5
Florida St
0
0
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
Arizona
0
0
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
100 Breast
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
+/-
Virginia
17
20.5
20.5
+3.5
Stanford
0
0
NC State
31
22
22
-9
Tennessee
14
14
15
+1
Alabama
15
9
9
-6
Texas
15
20
14
-1
Ohio St
14
13
13
-1
Michigan
6
1
7
+1
California
0
0
USC
16
17
20
+4
Kentucky
0
0
Louisville
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
Georgia
9
4.5
3.5
-5.5
Northwestern
12
23
23
+11
UNC
0
0
Arizona St
0
0
Penn
0
0
Indiana
0
2.5
1
+1
Minnesota
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
Missouri
0
0
Duke
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
Florida
0
0
Florida St
2
-2
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
4
2.5
5
+1
Arizona
0
0
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
0
0
San Diego St
0
6
2
+2
100 Back
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
+/-
Virginia
30
29.5
31
+1
Stanford
31
32
29
-2
NC State
17
20
24
+7
Tennessee
0
0
Alabama
15
15
15
0
Texas
15.5
14
11
-4.5
Ohio St
2.5
-2.5
Michigan
0
0
California
12
11
12
0
USC
0
0
Kentucky
6
-6
Louisville
0
0
Wisconsin
7
12.5
11
+4
Georgia
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
UNC
5
13
16
+11
Arizona St
0
0
Penn
0
0
Indiana
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
Missouri
10
2
1
-9
Duke
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
Florida
0
0
Florida St
0
0
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
Arizona
4
6
5
+1
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
400 Medley Relay
Team
Psych
Finals
+/-
Virginia
40
40
0
Stanford
32
32
0
NC State
34
34
0
Tennessee
24
14
-10
Alabama
26
26
0
Texas
30
30
0
Ohio St
28
22
-6
Michigan
22
28
+6
California
12
10
-2
USC
18
24
+6
Kentucky
10
8
-2
Louisville
2
12
+10
Wisconsin
6
4
-2
Georgia
8
2
-6
Northwestern
14
18
+4
UNC
4
6
+2
Arizona St
0
0
Penn
0
0
Indiana
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
Missouri
0
0
Duke
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
Florida
0
0
Florida St
0
0
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
Arizona
0
0
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)
Team
Day 2 Prelims vs Psych
Day 2 Finals vs Psych
Virginia
20.5
19.5
Stanford
37
38
NC State
-15
-9
Tennessee
-33
-53
Alabama
-10
-10
Texas
14.5
7.5
Ohio St
-15.5
-21.5
Michigan
-9
9
California
-13
-8
USC
0
7
Kentucky
-6
-6.5
Louisville
5.5
19
Wisconsin
1.5
-2
Georgia
5.5
-2.5
Northwestern
7.5
11.5
UNC
11
14
Arizona St
1
-4
Penn
-3
-6.5
Indiana
-0.5
0
Minnesota
-6
-6
Virginia Tech
7
12
Missouri
-11.5
-12.5
Duke
-3
-3
Texas A&M
-10
-15
Florida
17
18
Florida St
-2
-2
Auburn
0
0
Arkansas
-1.5
1
Arizona
2
1
UCLA
0
0
Yale
0
0
Harvard
3
2
San Diego St
6
2
Team Scores – Day Three
1. Virginia 386.5 2. Stanford 276
3. Texas 257 4. NC State 193
5. Alabama 177 6. California 136
7. Ohio St 131 8. Louisville 130
9. Michigan 126 10. Tennessee 107
11. UNC 85 11. Florida 85
13. Southern California 83 14. Kentucky 76.5
15. Indiana 75 16. Georgia 71.5
17. Northwestern 56 18. Wisconsin 49
19. Minnesota 43 20. Miami (Florida) 41.5
21. Arizona 35.5 22. Penn 33.5
23. Duke 27 24. Missouri 25
25. Arizona St 21 26. Virginia Tech 15
27. Arkansas 11 28. South Carolina 9
29. Notre Dame 6 29. Rutgers 6
31. UCLA 4 31. Lsu 4
33. Wyoming 2 33. San Diego St 2
33. Harvard 2 36. Texas A&M 1
36. Yale 1
