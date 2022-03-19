WATCH: Douglass, Berkoff Swim American Records on Night 3

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 400 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 3:58.40 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2016)

2021 Champion: Brooke Forde, Stanford – 4:01.57

Podium:

Alex Walsh of Virginia earned a best time swimming a 3:57.25 to set a new pool record and win the 400 IM tonight. Walsh led the whole race. Last year’s winner, Brooke Forde of Stanford was second in a 4:00.41.

WOMEN 100 YARD BUTTERFLY

NCAA Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Meet Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) American Record: 49.24 – Claire Curzan, TAC Titans (2022)

US Open Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Pool Record: 49.43 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 48.89

Podium:

Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 49.04 Torri Huske, FR Stanford – 49.17 Maggie MacNeil, SR Michigan – 49.18 Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 50.29 Kylee Alons, SR NC State – 50.64 Gabi Albiero, SO Lousiville – 50.88 Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 50.97 Ellen Walshe, FR Tennessee – 51.42

Both Kate Douglass and Torri Huske went faster than the American record tonight but the record will be under Douglass’s name as she won the event in a 49.04. Huske was not far behind touching in 49.17. NCAA record holder and last year’s champion Maggie MacNeil was third in 49.18.

WOMEN 200 YARD FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Meet Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

American Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

US Open Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Pool Record: 1:41.70 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville (2017)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.35

Podium:

Taylor Ruck, JR Stanford – 1:41.12 Isabel Ivey, SR California – 1:41.59 Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:42.38 Lillie Nordmann, FR Stanford – 1:42.63 Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn / Riley Gaines, SR Kentucky – 1:43.40 – Laticia-Leig Transom, SR USC – 1:43.49 Morgan Tankersley, SR Stanford – 1:43.78

Stanford’s Taylor Ruck dropped time off of her seed time this morning and swam even faster tonight to win the 200 freestyle in a 1:41.12. Cal’s Izzy Ivey was right next to Ruck the whole race and finished second in a 1:41.59.

WOMEN 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

Meet Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

American Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

US Open Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

Pool Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson , NCSU (2022)

, NCSU (2022) 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.23

Podium:

Kaitlyn Dobler was last year’s runner up but pulled ahead on the last 25 of the race to win in a 56.93. Dobler out touched Alexis Wenger of Virginia by 0.04 as Wenger went a 56.97.

WOMEN 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2021)

, Riptide (2021) US Open Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2021)

, Riptide (2021) Pool Record: 49.41 – Katharine Berkoff , NCSU (2022)

, NCSU (2022) 2021 Champion: Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 49.74

Podium:

Katharine Berkoff swam the first sub 49 100 backstroke ever to break the NCAA and American record with a time of 48.74. Gretchen Walsh also went a best time and touched second in 49.00.

WOMEN 400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Meet Record: 3:24.59 – NC State/ K Berkoff, S Hansson, K Alons, J Poole (2021)

American Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

US Open Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Pool Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

2021 Champion: NC State – 3:24.59

Podium:

Virginia – 3:22.34 NC State – 3:23.29 Stanford – 3:25.63 Texas – 3:26.36 Michigan – 3:27.20 Alabama – 3:27.30 USC – 3:27.86 Ohio State – 3:28.49

Virginia swam the exact same time as they did at ACCs and tied their American, NCAA, US Open, and Pool Records with another 3:22.34. NC State led through the 50 mark of the butterfly leg and finished second in 3:23.29.