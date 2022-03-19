WATCH: Douglass, Berkoff Swim American Records on Night 3

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3)
WOMEN 400 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Meet Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- American Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- US Open Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
Pool Record: 3:58.40 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Brooke Forde, Stanford – 4:01.57
Podium:
- Alex Walsh, SO Virginia – 3:57.25
- Brooke Forde, 5Y Stanford – 4:00.41
- Ella Nelson, JR Virginia – 4:02.45
- Emma Weyant, FR Virginia – 4:03.17
- Lauren Poole, JR Kentucky – 4:04.17
- Mabel Zavaros, SO Florida – 4:06.22
- Bailey Bonnett, 5Y Kentucky – 4:07.09
- Ellen Walshe, FR Tennessee – 4:09.84
Alex Walsh of Virginia earned a best time swimming a 3:57.25 to set a new pool record and win the 400 IM tonight. Walsh led the whole race. Last year’s winner, Brooke Forde of Stanford was second in a 4:00.41.
WOMEN 100 YARD BUTTERFLY
- NCAA Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil, Michigan (2021)
- Meet Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil, Michigan (2021)
- American Record: 49.24 – Claire Curzan, TAC Titans (2022)
- US Open Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil, Michigan (2021)
- Pool Record: 49.43 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 48.89
Podium:
- Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 49.04
- Torri Huske, FR Stanford – 49.17
- Maggie MacNeil, SR Michigan – 49.18
- Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 50.29
- Kylee Alons, SR NC State – 50.64
- Gabi Albiero, SO Lousiville – 50.88
- Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 50.97
- Ellen Walshe, FR Tennessee – 51.42
Both Kate Douglass and Torri Huske went faster than the American record tonight but the record will be under Douglass’s name as she won the event in a 49.04. Huske was not far behind touching in 49.17. NCAA record holder and last year’s champion Maggie MacNeil was third in 49.18.
WOMEN 200 YARD FREESTYLE
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- Meet Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- American Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- US Open Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- Pool Record: 1:41.70 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville (2017)
- 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.35
Podium:
- Taylor Ruck, JR Stanford – 1:41.12
- Isabel Ivey, SR California – 1:41.59
- Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:42.38
- Lillie Nordmann, FR Stanford – 1:42.63
- Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn / Riley Gaines, SR Kentucky – 1:43.40
- –
- Laticia-Leig Transom, SR USC – 1:43.49
- Morgan Tankersley, SR Stanford – 1:43.78
Stanford’s Taylor Ruck dropped time off of her seed time this morning and swam even faster tonight to win the 200 freestyle in a 1:41.12. Cal’s Izzy Ivey was right next to Ruck the whole race and finished second in a 1:41.59.
WOMEN 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
- Meet Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
- American Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
- US Open Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
- Pool Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson, NCSU (2022)
- 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.23
Podium:
- Kaitlyn Dobler, SO USC – 56.93
- Alexis Wenger, SR Virginia – 56.97
- Sophie Hansson, SR NCSU – 57.01
- Mona McSharry, SO Tennessee – 57.18
- Anna Elendt, SO Texas – 57.24
- Hannah Bach, JR Ohio St – 57.32
- Sophie Angus, SR Northwestern – 58.00
- Tara Vovk, SR Northwestern – 58.31
Kaitlyn Dobler was last year’s runner up but pulled ahead on the last 25 of the race to win in a 56.93. Dobler out touched Alexis Wenger of Virginia by 0.04 as Wenger went a 56.97.
WOMEN 100 YARD BACKSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- Meet Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- American Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2021)
- US Open Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2021)
- Pool Record: 49.41 – Katharine Berkoff, NCSU (2022)
- 2021 Champion: Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 49.74
Podium:
- Katharine Berkoff, JR NC State – 48.74
- Gretchen Walsh, FR Virginia – 49.00
- Regan Smith, FR Stanford – 49.96
- Rhyan White, SR Alabama – 50.34
- Reilly Tiltmann, FR Virginia – 50.67
- Grace Countie, SR North Carolina – 50.77
- Isabelle Stadden, SO Cal – 50.81
- Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 51.02
Katharine Berkoff swam the first sub 49 100 backstroke ever to break the NCAA and American record with a time of 48.74. Gretchen Walsh also went a best time and touched second in 49.00.
WOMEN 400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)
- Meet Record: 3:24.59 – NC State/ K Berkoff, S Hansson, K Alons, J Poole (2021)
- American Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)
- US Open Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)
- Pool Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)
- 2021 Champion: NC State – 3:24.59
Podium:
- Virginia – 3:22.34
- NC State – 3:23.29
- Stanford – 3:25.63
- Texas – 3:26.36
- Michigan – 3:27.20
- Alabama – 3:27.30
- USC – 3:27.86
- Ohio State – 3:28.49
Virginia swam the exact same time as they did at ACCs and tied their American, NCAA, US Open, and Pool Records with another 3:22.34. NC State led through the 50 mark of the butterfly leg and finished second in 3:23.29.
It’s so funny that no other team seem to post decent race videos other than UVA
Great to see Berkoff come REALLY close to the heels of her dad’s old times. And she doesn’t have the advantage of those full laps underwater (coming up at the flags).
Her last 25 was DIRTY!