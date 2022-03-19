2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 3 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN 400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Podium:
- Virginia – 3:22.34
- NC State – 3:23.29
- Stanford – 3:25.63
- Texas – 3:26.36
- Michigan – 3:27.20
- Alabama – 3:27.30
- USC – 3:27.86
- Ohio State – 3:28.49
In the women’s 400 medley relay, Virginia tied their own NCAA, US Open, and American Record in a time of 3:22.34 to take the NCAA title. They used the same quarter of swimmers that they used at ACCs when they set the record, which included Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass.
NC State’s Katharine Berkoff had the fastest backstroke split with a time of 49.25. Her leadoff was a bit slower than her 48.74 NCAA record set a few hours ago, but good enough to give the Wolfpack the lead. Three swimmers were under 50 seconds, and they included Berkoff, Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (49.44), and Stanford’s Regan Smith (49.81).
On breaststroke, Sophie Hansson extended NC State’s lead with a 56.67 breastsroke split, the fastest in the field and the only time under 57. Her split is the ninth-fastest 100 breast relay split of all time, and only Lily King and Anna Elendt have been faster on this relay. Kaitlyn Dobler, the newly crowned indivdual 100 breast champion, split 57.04 for USC in the B-final. Her split was the second-fastest behind Hansson, and helped her team finish seventh.
Alex Walsh was able to make Virginia even with NC State with her 49.45 fly split, which surpassed the rest of the field by over half a second. Her split was 0.56 faster than the second-fastest swimmer on fly, which was the widest margin for a top split across all the strokes. She was the only woman under the 50-second barrier. Stanford’s Torri Huske, who flat started a 49.17 in the individual 100 fly, went signifcantly slower on this relay with a 50.01.
Finally, to close things off, Kate Douglass sealed the win and widened the gap between Virginia and NC State with a field-leading 46.18 freestyle anchor. This split was slightly faster than the 46.25 that she swam to anchor at ACCs this February.
Take a look at all the ranked splits here:
Backstroke
|Team
|Swimmer
|Back Split
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|49.25
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|49.44
|Stanford
|Regan Smith
|49.81
|Alabama
|Rhyan White
|50.89
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|51.10
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|51.17
|Michigan
|Maggie MacNeil
|51.17
|Arizona
|Aria Bernal
|51.27
|Kentucky
|Caitlin Brooks
|51.46
|Louisville
|Abby Hay
|51.48
|Auburn
|Meghan Lee
|51.66
|Ohio State
|Nyah Funderburke
|51.72
|UNC
|Sophie Lindner
|51.79
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|51.84
|California
|Isabelle Stadden
|51.85
|Texas A&M
|Kaitlyn Owens
|52.02
|USC
|Calypso Sheridan
|52.05
|Northwestern
|Emma Lepisova
|52.46
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|52.56
|Georgia
|Millie Sansome
|52.65
|Tennessee
|Josephine Fuller
|52.73
|Indiana
|Kacey McKenna
|52.86
|Florida State
|Tania Quaglieri
|53.16
|Minnesota
|Jordan McGinty
|53.59
Breaststroke
|Team
|Swimmer
|Breast Split
|NC State
|Sophie Hansson
|56.67
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|57.04
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|57.08
|Virginia
|Alexis Wenger
|57.27
|Texas
|Anna Elendt
|57.42
|Northwestern
|Sophie Angus
|57.76
|Alabama
|Avery Wiseman
|58.15
|Ohio State
|Hannah Bach
|58.27
|Michigan
|Letitia Sim
|58.37
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|58.7
|Florida State
|Nina Kucheran
|58.78
|Kentucky
|Bailey Bonnett
|58.83
|Indiana
|Noelle Peplowski
|59.14
|Stanford
|Allie Raab
|59.15
|Louisville
|Kaylee Wheeler
|59.35
|UNC
|Lilly Higgs
|59.39
|Arizona
|Jade Neser
|59.49
|Texas A&M
|Bobbi Kennett
|59.56
|Auburn
|Anastasia Markova
|59.69
|Minnesota
|Emma Lezer
|59.77
|Wisconsin
|Jenna Silvestri
|59.88
|California
|Leah Polonsky
|59.91
|Florida
|Tylor Mathieu
|1:00.14
|Missouri
|Alex Woderski
|1:01.94
Butterfly
|Team
|Swimmer
|Fly Split
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|49.45
|Stanford
|Torri Huske
|50.01
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|50.28
|Michigan
|Olivia Carter
|50.52
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|50.53
|Northwestern
|Miriam Guevara
|50.86
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|50.97
|Texas
|Emma Sticklen
|51.00
|California
|Mia Kragh
|51.04
|Tennessee
|Ellen Walshe
|51.20
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|51.22
|Georgia
|Dakota Luther
|51.28
|USC
|Anicka Delgado
|51.39
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|51.39
|Florida State
|Edith Jernstedt
|51.52
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|51.69
|Auburn
|Avery Bageron
|51.69
|Arizona
|Julia Heimstead
|51.76
|UNC
|Eillie Vannote
|51.83
|Wisconsin
|Mallory Jump
|51.92
|Missouri
|Taylor Williams
|52.09
|Minnesota
|Megan Van Berkom
|52.40
|Florida
|Olivia Peoples
|52.58
|Indiana
|Elizbeth Broshears
|53.03
Freestyle
|Team
|Swimmer
|Free Split
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|46.18
|California
|Izzy Ivey
|46.41
|Stanford
|Taylor Ruck
|46.66
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|46.77
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|46.81
|NC State
|Abby Arens
|47.09
|Michigan
|Lindsay Flynn
|47.14
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|47.29
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|47.3
|USC
|Laticiegh Transom
|47.38
|Louisville
|Arina Openysheva
|47.45
|Wisconsin
|Sophie Fiske
|47.46
|Northwestern
|Maddie Smith
|47.47
|Tennessee
|Julia Mrzozinski
|47.74
|Florida
|Ekaterina Nikonova
|47.75
|Kentucky
|Sophie Sorenson
|47.76
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|47.76
|Texas A&M
|Chole Stepanek
|47.78
|Indiana
|Aanna Peplowski
|48.19
|Auburn
|Rebekah Hamilton
|48.38
|Florida State
|Rebecca Moynihan
|48.50
|Missouri
|Amy Feddersen
|48.56
|Minnesota
|Maggie Summit
|48.70
|Arizona
|Alyssa Schwengel
|48.90
