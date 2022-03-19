2022 Women’s DI NCAAs: SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Rankings Through Day 3

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the conclusion of Friday’s finals session, let’s look at our Pick ‘Em update for the day. We saw plenty of action on day 3, including some upsets. Some largely unexpected finishes included Kaitlyn Dobler winning the 100 breast and Lia Thomas finishing 5th in the 200 free. Of course, the excitement of the night brough quite a bit of movement in the Pick ’em rankings.

The highest scorer on Friday was Mia Swims, congrats! They scored 73 points with tonight’s picks, 4 more than anyone else in the contest. Mia Swims had two perfect events this evening, correctly guessing the top 4 in the 400 IM and 100 back. They also nailed 1st-3rd on the 400 medley relay.

Here are the scores for Friday events only:

Although Mia Swims was out daily leader, Honor is still leading in total points, though they are now tied with SeanSwim17, who had the 4th-highest score of Friday night. Mia Swims has vaulted in the rankings, moving up into a tie for 6th. I’m also obligated to mention that I’m still holding on in the top 10, while Braden Keith is down at 34th.

Here are the updated total scores through Friday: