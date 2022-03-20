Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tanner Filion of Whitman Swims Men’s D3 200 Back Record in 1:41.49

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

Whitman junior Tanner Filion swam a 1:41.49 tonight to win the NCAA Division III Men’s 200 backstroke title as well as break the Division III 200 backstroke record.

This morning, Kenyon’s Yurii Kosian broke the record as he swam a 1:43.43 to be the top seed heading into finals. Tonight, Kosian swam faster as he swam a 1:42.90 but the record will stand in Filion’s name as he won in 1:41.49. Prior to today, the record stood at 1:43.49 as Kenyon’s Harrison Curley swam that time back in 2015.

Coming into the meet, Filion had a seed time of 1:44.57 and was the second seed behind Kosian who came in with a seed time of 1:44.44.

Tanner Filion 2022 Yurii Kosian 2022
23.48 24.64 24.39
25.64 26.33 26.08
26.03 25.87 26.63
26.34 26.06 26.39

The biggest difference between the three is that Filion went on in a 23.48 split tonight. That was the only sub 24 split of any of the three swimmers.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!