Emory Wins 2022 DIII Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships

2022 NCAA DIVISION III SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022
- IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)
The Emory University men’s team won their second overall NCAA Division DIII Swimming And Diving Championships this Saturday, and their first national title since 2017. They scored a total of 427.5 points and beat second-place finisher Johns Hopkins by 87.5 points. By comparison, they scored 438 points in 2017 and beat runners-up Kenyon by 85 points.
Although the Eagles only had one individual champion, Jason Hamilton in the 200 breast, their team has incredible depth. They had a total of 14 A-final finishes and 16 B-Final finishes and won two relays: the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay. In addition, their 800 free relay was a new DIII national record, as Pat Pema (1:37.42), Logan D’Amore (1:37.83), Jason Hamilton (1:38.87), and Nicholas Goudie (1:35.37) combined for a time of 6:28.29 to take down Johns Hopkins’ former record of 6:29.27 from all the way back in 2013. Goudie was the team’s top scorer with 47 points, and Hamilton and diver Lucas Bumgarner followed with 36 and 33 points respectivley.
There was an incredibly tight rae for second place, with Johns Hopkins edging out Denison by just 0.5 points.
Emory’s win marks the first time an NCAA DIII champion has been crowned since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emory’s Full 2022 NCAA DIII Men’s Championship Roster:
|Swimmer
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Nicholas Goudie
|SO
|47
|50 Free
|2
|19.76
|200 Free
|3
|1:36.24
|100 Free
|5
|43.85
|Jason Hamilton
|SR
|36
|500 Free
|27
|4:32.46
|100 Breast
|3
|53.49
|200 Breast
|1
|1:55.83
|Lucas Bumgarner
|JR
|33
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|512.7
|1 Mtr Diving
|3
|523.7
|Pat Pema
|JR
|29
|500 Free
|4
|4:24.54
|200 Free
|5
|1:37.46
|100 Free
|24
|44.77
|Jake Meyer
|SO
|20
|50 Free
|60
|21.1
|100 Breast
|6
|54.1
|200 Breast
|11
|1:58.71
|Ryan Gibbons
|SO
|17
|200 IM
|32
|1:50.65
|400 IM
|4
|3:54.90
|1650 Free
|15
|15:47.55
|Adam Copses
|SO
|13
|500 Free
|13
|4:28.48
|400 IM
|23
|4:04.75
|1650 Free
|9
|15:29.05
|Ryan Soh
|JR
|12
|50 Free
|54
|20.81
|100 Fly
|9
|47.67
|100 Back
|14
|48.31
|Sean Byman
|SR
|11
|200 IM
|25
|1:50.20
|400 IM
|8
|3:55.40
|200 Fly
|20
|1:49.61
|Crow Thorsen
|FR
|11
|200 IM
|29
|1:50.47
|400 IM
|9
|3:56.27
|200 Fly
|15
|1:50.54
|Jeff Echols
|FR
|8
|200 IM
|45
|1:52.38
|100 Fly
|12
|48.15
|200 Fly
|14
|1:50.42
|Logan D’Amore
|SO
|6
|500 Free
|12
|4:27.27
|200 Free
|16
|1:39.70
|Will O’Daffer
|JR
|5
|200 IM
|26
|1:50.25
|400 IM
|12
|3:57.75
|200 Back
|28
|1:51.50
|Lawrence Redmond
|JR
|3.5
|200 IM
|40
|1:51.86
|100 Back
|21
|49.02
|200 Back
|13
|1:47.29
|Colin Lafave
|JR
|3
|50 Free
|14
|20.24
|100 Back
|17
|48.59
|100 Free
|27
|44.87
|Alex Pollack
|FR
|1
|500 Free
|39
|4:38.77
|100 Back
|15
|49.41
|200 Back
|16
|1:47.37
|Dylan Yin
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|58
|20.95
|100 Fly
|32
|49.07
|200 Fly
|16
|1:51.70
|Hwamin Sim
|SR
|50 Free
|57
|20.94
|100 Fly
|36
|49.28
|100 Free
|54
|46.24
|Relay
|Swimmers
|Place
|Time
|200 Medley Relay
|Ryan Soh, Jake Meyer, Hwamin Sim, Colin Lafave
|1
|1:27.08
|200 Free Relay
|Colin Lafave, Pat Pema, Logan D’Amore, Nicholas Goudie
|2
|1:19.56
|400 Medley Relay
|Ryan Soh, Jason Hamilton, Jeff Echols, Nicholas Goudie
|7
|3:13.48
|800 Free Relay
|Pat Pema, Logan D’Amore, Jason Hamiltom, Nicholas Goudie
|1
|6:28.69
|400 Free Relay
|Nicholas Goudie, Pat Pema, Logan D’Amore, Colin Lafave
|2
|2:56.04
Final Scores:
1. Emory 427.5
2. Johns Hopkins 340
3. Denison 339.5
4. Williams 290
5. Kenyon 282.5
6. Mit 275.5
7. Chicago 257
8. Claremont MS 230.5
9. Wash U MO 158
10. Rowan 109
11. Nyu 106
12. Calvin 98
13. John Carroll 94
14. Carnegie Mellon 91.5
15. Pomona-Pitzer 72
16. UW Eau Claire 64
17. Franklin & Marshall 62
18. Ithaca 57
19. Tcnj 56
20. Cal Lutheran 53
21. Tufts 49
21. Whitman 49
23. Whitworth 37
24. Bates 35
25. Suny Geneseo 34
26. Trinity University 29
27. Rhodes College 24
28. Caltech 21
29. Westminster 20
30. Coast Guard 19
31. Swarthmore 15
32. Springfield College 14
33. Stevens 11
34. Conn College 9
35. Birmingham Southern 6
36. Hope College 5
37. Franklin College 3
37. Catholic UA 3
39. Bowdoin 2
39. Colby 2
41. Roger Williams 1
41. Carthage 1
41. Gustavus 1