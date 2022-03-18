2022 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The 2022 NCSA Junior National Championships continues tonight with finals of the 500 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and the fastest few heats of the 400 free relay.

Records will be on watch tonight. 14 year-old Sean Green was barely a second off of the NAG record in the 500 free this morning. Additionally, Scotty Buff will aiming to reset his own meet record in the 100 fly, and Lucy Thomas was less than a quarter of a second off of the meet record in the 100 breast this morning.

Women’s 500 Free – Finals

Meet Record: 4:38.69 – Rebecca Mann, 2013

Top 3:

Madison Smith of RMSC knocked over three seconds off of her lifetime best to win in 4:44.62 here tonight. That’s the first individual victory of the week for Smith, who took 2nd in the 1000 free on the opening night.

OLY’s Lucy Malys, who won the 1000 free, took 2nd here in 4:45.67. That’s the 2nd-fastest time ever for Malys, who went 4:42.55 at this meet last year.

Lainey Mullins of SSC took 3rd in 4:46.97. That’s a lifetime best for Mullins, whose previous best of 4:47.36 came just a few weeks ago while competing for her high school team.

Men’s 500 Free – Finals

Meet Record: 4:16.43 – Matthew Hirschberger, 2015

Top 3:

City of Richardson’s Giovanni Linscheer powered through the race, winning by over two seconds with a time of 4:22.50. That’s a new lifetime best for the Florida commit, shaving nearly half a second off of his previous best from last month’s Texas high school championships.

ROCO’s Elliot Weisel took 2nd in 4:24.69, followed by 14 year-old Sean Green at 4:24.98. Green improved his previous best from this morning, and is still #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group, just two-tenths off of the NAG record of 4:24.79.

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

Meet Record: 58.98 – Margaret Aroesty, 2016

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

Meet Record: 51.78 – Andrew Seliskar, 2015

Women’s 100 Fly – Finals

Meet Record: 52.00 – Janet Hu, 2014

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

Meet Record: 45.47 – Scotty Buff, 2022

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

Meet Record: 3:17.70 – Nation’s Capital, 2019

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals