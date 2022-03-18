USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler Swims 56.93 100 Breaststroke; #6 All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler won the 100 breaststroke tonight at the NCAA Championships in a time of 56.93 which places her as the #6 performer of all-time.

This makes Dobler the fourth women to swim under 56 this season as Texas sophomore Anna Elendt became the third this morning as she swam a 56.88. This also is the first time that Dobler has ever been under the 57 second mark as her previous best was a 57.31 which she swam to win the Pac-12 Championships.

At last year’s NCAAs, Dobler was the runner up as she swam a 57.46 finishing behind NC State’s Sophie Hansson who won in a 57.23. Hansson was third tonight in a 57.01.

All-Time Top 100 Breaststroke Performers

All four of the 3-6 women were in the A final at NCAAs tonight. Dobler won in a 56.93 just ahead of Alexis Wenger who swam a 56.97. Hansson was third in 57.01, and Anna Elendt was fifth in a 57.24.