Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler Swims 56.93 100 Breaststroke; #6 All-Time

Comments: 1
by Anya Pelshaw 1

March 18th, 2022 ACC, Big 12, College, Pac-12

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler won the 100 breaststroke tonight at the NCAA Championships in a time of 56.93 which places her as the #6 performer of all-time.

This makes Dobler the fourth women to swim under 56 this season as Texas sophomore Anna Elendt became the third this morning as she swam a 56.88. This also is the first time that Dobler has ever been under the 57 second mark as her previous best was a 57.31 which she swam to win the Pac-12 Championships.

At last year’s NCAAs, Dobler was the runner up as she swam a 57.46 finishing behind NC State’s Sophie Hansson who won in a 57.23. Hansson was third tonight in a 57.01.

All-Time Top 100 Breaststroke Performers

  1. Lilly King, 55.73, Indiana, 2019
  2. Molly Hannis, 56.64, 2017
  3. Sophie Hansson, 56.72, NC State, 2022
  4. Alexis Wenger, 56.76, Virginia, 2022
  5. Anna Elendt, 56.88, Texas, 2022
  6. Kaitlyn Dobler, 56.93, USC, 2022

All four of the 3-6 women were in the A final at NCAAs tonight. Dobler won in a 56.93 just ahead of Alexis Wenger who swam a 56.97. Hansson was third in 57.01, and Anna Elendt was fifth in a 57.24.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stewie
1 hour ago

The Dolphins Portland Swimming represent!

3
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!