USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler Swims 56.93 100 Breaststroke; #6 All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler won the 100 breaststroke tonight at the NCAA Championships in a time of 56.93 which places her as the #6 performer of all-time.
This makes Dobler the fourth women to swim under 56 this season as Texas sophomore Anna Elendt became the third this morning as she swam a 56.88. This also is the first time that Dobler has ever been under the 57 second mark as her previous best was a 57.31 which she swam to win the Pac-12 Championships.
At last year’s NCAAs, Dobler was the runner up as she swam a 57.46 finishing behind NC State’s Sophie Hansson who won in a 57.23. Hansson was third tonight in a 57.01.
All-Time Top 100 Breaststroke Performers
- Lilly King, 55.73, Indiana, 2019
- Molly Hannis, 56.64, 2017
- Sophie Hansson, 56.72, NC State, 2022
- Alexis Wenger, 56.76, Virginia, 2022
- Anna Elendt, 56.88, Texas, 2022
- Kaitlyn Dobler, 56.93, USC, 2022
All four of the 3-6 women were in the A final at NCAAs tonight. Dobler won in a 56.93 just ahead of Alexis Wenger who swam a 56.97. Hansson was third in 57.01, and Anna Elendt was fifth in a 57.24.
The Dolphins Portland Swimming represent!