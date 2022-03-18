Anna Elendt Posts 56.88 100 Breaststroke; 5th Fastest Performer in History

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the Friday prelims session of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships, Texas sophomore Anna Elendt popped a 56.88 in the 100 breaststroke to claim the middle lane for tonight’s A-final. She is now the 5th fastest performer in history in this event.

Elendt is the 3rd swimmer to produce a 56-second 100 breaststroke this season. At the 2022 ACC Championships, Sophie Hansson of NC State and Virginia’s Alexis Wenger went 1-2 in this event, posting times of 56.72 and 56.76, respectively. This is the first season where multiple swimmers have posted sub-57-second swims in the 100 breaststroke. Including Elendt’s prelims swim, the top 5 performers in history are the only people to crack the 57-seconds barrier.

Wenger is seeded 3rd (57.67) and Hansson is seeded 4th (57.71) heading into tonight’s final. Claiming the 2nd fastest time of the morning is Kaitlyn Dobler of USC (57.55).

Last year at the NCAA Championships, Hansson was 1st (57.23), Dobler was 2nd (57.46), Wenger was 3rd (57.67), and Elendt was 12th (58.93). Wenger’s time from Friday’s prelim swim is the exact time she swam in last year’s 100 breaststroke final.

Updated Top Performers Rankings

100 Breaststroke A-Finalists