Vancouver Aquatic Center Suffers Roof Damage From Unknown Cause

Around 9:30 pm local time on the night of March 16th, the Vancouver Aquatic Centre (VAC) suffered roof damage, which rendered parts of the public pool facility closed through tomorrow.

A section of the VAC’s front entrance overhang fell, with pieces of the building’s brown exterior landing on a garden below, exposing metalwork underneath. The Park Board sealed off the area and parts of the facility were closed out of an abundance of caution and to enable a structural assessment to be undertaken.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but out of an abundance of caution, Parks and Recreation staff are closing the building for the remainder of the day while it undergoes an assessment,” the Park Board told Daily Hive in a statement. “We’ll know more following the assessment.”

The damage was rendered repairable to the point that the VAC can now open up again on Saturday, March 19th. It is still unclear what caused the damage, although the facility’s construction was completed 48 years ago.

Per CBC, in 2014, city staff looked at the cost of renovating the facility and estimated the project to be $40 million.

The Canadian Dolphin Swim Club is among the swim teams that practice out of the VAC.

 

