National Champion Virginia Women Explain the Importance of Cheering

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Meet Record: 3:24.59 – NC State/ K Berkoff, S Hansson, K Alons, J Poole (2021)

American Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

US Open Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

Pool Record: 3:22.34 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Walsh, K Douglass (2022)

2021 Champion: NC State – 3:24.59

Podium:

Virginia – 3:22.34 NC State – 3:23.29 Stanford – 3:25.63 Texas – 3:26.36 Michigan – 3:27.20 Alabama – 3:27.30 USC – 3:27.86 Ohio State – 3:28.49

Virginia wrapped up Day 3 with an American, U.S. Open, and NCAA record in the 400 medley relay. They tied their own NCAA, American, U.S. Open, and pool records but set a new meet mark with 3:22.34.

Gretchen Walsh led off with 49.44. She handed off to Alexis Wenger, who split 57.27 on the breaststroke. Alex Walsh went 49.45 on the fly, and Kate Douglass came home in 46.18.