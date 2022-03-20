Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Surprised Herself with Last 50 of her NCAA Title 200 Back

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
  • US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
  • Pool Record: 1:49.22 – Regan Smith, Stanford (2022)
  • 2021 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:48.32

Podium:

  1. Regan Smith, FR Stanford – 1:47.76P
  2. Phoebe Bacon, SO Wisconsin – 1:49.29
  3. Rhyan White, SR Alabama – 1:49.36
  4. Isabelle Stadden, SO California – 1:49.45
  5. Reilly Tiltmann, FR Virginia – 1:49.63
  6. Emma Atkinson, SO VT – 1:49.86
  7. Emma Muzzy, SR NCSU – 1:51.18
  8. Lucie Nordmann, JR Stanford – 1:52.28

Alabama senior Rhyan White shot out of the gates, getting an early lead at the 50 turn. She continued to pace the field at the 100, followed by Cal sophomore Isabelle Stadden, Virginia Tech sophomore Emma Atkinson, and Stanford freshman Regan Smith in fourth.

White was still in front at the 150 wall, but Smith had moved past Stadden and Atkinson into second place and was closing in on White. Smith came home in 28.25 and hit the wall at 1:47.76 to break the pool record for the second time of the day.

In This Story

Paul Windrath
21 minutes ago

Regan’s last 50 was 26.72. White’s last 50 was 28.75

96Swim
35 minutes ago

Seems like she has something truly special in her once she figures out her optimal pacing on those 200s.

