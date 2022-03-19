Lucy Thomas Blasts 58.93 100 Breast to Break NCSA Record; #3 All-Time 15-16

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

Meet Record: 58.98 – Margaret Aroesty, 2016

Top 3:

Elmbrook Swim Club 16-year-old Lucy Thomas just keeps rolling along in Orlando, winning the women’s 100 breast tonight in a new NCSA meet record of 58.93. The swim marks a new personal best by 0.39 seconds, coming in under her previous best, which was set just two weeks ago.

With the performance, Thomas not only broke the NCSA meet record, but is now the #3 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. Thomas now sits behind only NAG record holder Alex Walsh (58.19) and Emily Weiss (58.40) in the age group.

She won the race on the first 50 tonight, splitting a blistering 27.54, out-splitting everyone else in the field by over half a second. That split was also 0.02 seconds faster than the 27.56 Walsh swam when she set the NAG back in 2017.

Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 5 performers in the 15-16 girls SCY 100 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 58.19 Alex Walsh 2017 Winter Junior Champs – EAST 2 58.40 Emily Weiss 2018 IN OBS IHSAA Girls State 3 58.93 Lucy Thomas 2022 NCSA Spring Championship 4 58.98 Margaret Aroesty 2016 NCSA Spring Championship 5 59.04 Zoe Bartel 2016 Winter Junior Nats – West

Just a fun note: Thomas’ time tonight would have qualified her for the B final at Women’s DI NCAAs today.