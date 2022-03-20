Scotty Buff Breaks Cavic’s 20-Year-Old NCSA Record in 50 Free with 19.56

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Meet Record – 19.63, Michael Cavic (2002)

Top 3:

Florida recruit and Greater Toledo Aquatic Club 17-year-old Scotty Buff capped off his incredible meet in Orlando with his 5th individual title of the week, winning the men’s 50 free in 19.56. The 17-year-old rising star swam a massive personal best in the process, taking 0.34 seconds off his previous best of 19.90, which he had just set two weeks ago. With the swim, Buff broke the NCSA meet record, which was held by Michael Cavic from 2002.

Yes, the Michael Cavic who would later go on to get out-touched by 0.01 seconds by Michael Phelps in the 100 fly at the 2008 Beijing Olympics – one of the most well-known races in swimming history. Additionally, Buff, just 17, has now risen to #32 in the 17-18 age group in the SCY 50 free, and did so shortly after clocking the #1 time in the age group in the 50 fly earlier in the session.

Here is a summary of Buff’s performances this week in Orlando: