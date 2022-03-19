2022 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-19, 2022
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships
The 2022 NCSA Spring Championships wrap up tonight with finals of the 50 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free, along with fastest heats of the women’s 1650 free, men’s 1000 free, and the 400 medley relay.
We’ve seen plenty of fast racing all week, and while we probably won’t see quite the meet record bonanza that’s happened the last few nights, several are definitely in jeopardy, including possibly the relay marks.
Women’s 50 Fly – Finals
- Meet Record – 22.96, Tori Huske (2019)
Top 3:
- Campbell Stoll (EBSC) – 23.26
- Carly Novelline (WILD) – 23.52
- Levenia Sim (TNT) – 23.63
16 year-old Campbell Stoll of Elmbrook Swim Club won her first individual event of the meet with a 23.26 here to kick off the evening. Stoll has made the A-final in a bevy of events this week, and she’ll have an opportunity to earn a second individual victory less than an hour from now — she’s the top seed in the 200 IM too.
100 fre champion Carly Novelline of WILD came within roughly a quarter of a second of her second individual win this week, taking 2nd in 23.52. TNT’s Levenia Sim touched 3rd in 23.63
Men’s 50 Fly – Finals
Meet Record – 20.69, Andrew Seliskar (2015)
Top 3:
- Scotty Buff (GTAC) – 20.54
- Landon Gentry (NCAP) – 21.13
- Samuel Bork (MWWM) – 21.27
Greater Toledo’s Scotty Buff continued his assault on the met record book, as the 17 year-old Florida commit parlayed strong walls into a 20.54 win. That’s the fourth individual victory of the meet for Buff, who’s also won the 50 and 100 back and the 100 fly.
NCAP’s Landon Gentry, a Virginia Tech commit, took 2nd in 21.13, followed by MWWM’s Sam Bork, who’s heading to Florida State, at 21.27.
Women’s 1650 – Fastest Heat
- Meet Record – 15:40.38, Katie Ledecky (2011)
Men’s 1000 – Fastest Heat
- Meet Record – 8:45.11, Matthew Hischberger (2015)
Women’s 200 IM – Finals
- Meet Record – 1:56.99, Grace Sheble (2021)
Men’s 200 IM – Finals
- Meet Record – 1:43.76, Andrew Seliskar (2014)
Women’s 50 Free – Finals
- Meet Record – 21.70, Simone Manuel (2014)
Men’s 50 Free – Finals
- Meet Record – 19.63, Michael Cavic (2002)
Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heats
- Meet Record – 3:34.42, Elmbrook Swim Club (2021)
Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heats
- Meet Record – 3:12.50, Nation’s Capital (2015)
