2022 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships

The 2022 NCSA Spring Championships wrap up tonight with finals of the 50 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free, along with fastest heats of the women’s 1650 free, men’s 1000 free, and the 400 medley relay.

We’ve seen plenty of fast racing all week, and while we probably won’t see quite the meet record bonanza that’s happened the last few nights, several are definitely in jeopardy, including possibly the relay marks.

Women’s 50 Fly – Finals

Meet Record – 22.96, Tori Huske (2019)

Top 3:

16 year-old Campbell Stoll of Elmbrook Swim Club won her first individual event of the meet with a 23.26 here to kick off the evening. Stoll has made the A-final in a bevy of events this week, and she’ll have an opportunity to earn a second individual victory less than an hour from now — she’s the top seed in the 200 IM too.

100 fre champion Carly Novelline of WILD came within roughly a quarter of a second of her second individual win this week, taking 2nd in 23.52. TNT’s Levenia Sim touched 3rd in 23.63

Men’s 50 Fly – Finals

Meet Record – 20.69, Andrew Seliskar (2015)

Top 3:

Greater Toledo’s Scotty Buff continued his assault on the met record book, as the 17 year-old Florida commit parlayed strong walls into a 20.54 win. That’s the fourth individual victory of the meet for Buff, who’s also won the 50 and 100 back and the 100 fly.

NCAP’s Landon Gentry, a Virginia Tech commit, took 2nd in 21.13, followed by MWWM’s Sam Bork, who’s heading to Florida State, at 21.27.

Women’s 1650 – Fastest Heat

Meet Record – 15:40.38, Katie Ledecky (2011)

Men’s 1000 – Fastest Heat

Meet Record – 8:45.11, Matthew Hischberger (2015)

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

Meet Record – 1:56.99, Grace Sheble (2021)

Men’s 200 IM – Finals

Meet Record – 1:43.76, Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Women’s 50 Free – Finals

Meet Record – 21.70, Simone Manuel (2014)

Men’s 50 Free – Finals

Meet Record – 19.63, Michael Cavic (2002)

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heats

Meet Record – 3:34.42, Elmbrook Swim Club (2021)

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heats