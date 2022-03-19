DATA VISUAL: The Women’s NCAA Team Scores + Day 4 Finals Scoring Projections

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

It’s the final day of competition at the NCAA Women’s Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships. Virginia has a 110.5 point lead over the competition and shows no sign of slowing down heading into the final session of the meet. Saturday’s finals session will feature the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform diving, and the 400 freestyle relay. Let’s take a closer look.

The Cavaliers are projected to conclude the meet with 519 points, 150 points ahead of Stanford’s seeded final score of 369 points. Texas is projected to finish 3rd with 336 points. While 30 points is a substantial margin, Erica Sullivan is swimming in the afternoon heats of the mile, and could be a boost for the Longhorns depending on how her time holds during the final heat at night. Also swimming in the afternoon heats of the mile is her teammate Evie Pfeifer, who was the runner up in this event last year. Texas also put three swimmers in the A-Final of the 200 butterfly qualifying 1st, 6th, and 7th: Emma Sticklen (1:51.45), Kelly Pash (1:52.42), and Olivia Bray (1:52.61).

The Longhorns have three divers in tonight’s A-Final, projected to pick up 36 points after Jordan Skilken, Janie Boyle, and Paola Pineda qualified 6th, 7th, and 8th, respectively.

Regan Smith of Stanford is swimming the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly double, where she qualified 1st and 3rd, respectively. Depending on how Smith handles the double, this could also be a place where Texas picks up more points than projected.