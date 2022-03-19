Scotty Buff Becomes Fastest 17-18 50 Flyer in History with 20.54 at NCSAs

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

Meet Record – 20.69, Andrew Seliskar (2015)

Top 3:

Florida recruit and Greater Toldeo Aquatic Club 17-year-old Scotty Buff is at it again, this time with arguably his best race of the meet. The rising star butterflier won the men’s 50 fly tonight in Orlando, breaking Andrew Seliskar’s NCSA meet record of 20.69, which has stood since 2015. With his swim of 20.54, Buff is now the fastest 17-18 boy in the 50 fly all-time.

Although USA Swimming doesn’t keep official records for stroke 50s beyond the 11-12 age group, the SWIMS database shows that the previous fastest 17-18 boy in the SCY 50 fly was Michael Andrew, who swam a 20.60 at a 2018 Sectionals meet in Columbia when he was 18. At just 17 years of age, Buff has bested that mark.

Here is the current all-time top 5 for the 17-18 boys SCY 50 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 20.54 Scotty Buff 2022 NCSA Spring Championships 2 20.60 Michael Andrew 2018 Speedo Sectionals – Columbia 3 20.69 Andrew Seliskar 2015 NCSA Spring Championships 4 20.97 David Crossland 2015 MA OB Delaware High School States 5 21.08 Jack Conger 2013 NCSA Spring Championships

The swim comes on the heels of Buff clocking a 45.40 in the 100 fly last night, making him the #4 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group.