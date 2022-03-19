2022 Women’s NCAAs: Under 16:00 to be Top 8 (9) in Mile

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

To kick off the last night of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Championships, it took under 16 minutes to be top eight (and to be exact, ninth). Last year, it took a time of 16:04 to be in the top eight.

Last season, COVID-19 shortened most NCAA teams’ seasons, and on top of that, teams frequently had disruptions due to the virus making it harder to consistently train. As with a majority of the NCAA meet so far, this year’s meet has been significantly faster and that trend continued tonight in the mile.

Last year, it took a 16:04.11 to be in the top eight of the event. This year it took a 15:59.49. To be more exact, last year ninth place finished in a 16:07.36 and ninth place finisher Maya Geringer of Ohio State this year was also under 16 minutes swimming a 15:59.82.

Tonight’s winner, Paige McKenna of Wisconsin swam a 15:40.84. This was not as large of a gap as Paige Madden of Virginia won last year in a 15:41.86.

Although this year was significantly faster than last year, it took a time of 15:53.72 in 2019, 15:54.44 in 2018, and 15:54.88 in 2017 to be in the top eight.

Top 8 (9) Tonight