Florida Recruit Scott Buff Rips 45.47 100 FL at NCSA Prelims, #6 All-Time 17-18

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships

Friday’s prelims session of the NCSA Spring Championships kicked off with a tight finish in the women’s 500 free. Rockville Montgomery Swim Club a6-year-old Madison Smith led the way, finishing in 4:48.12. She had a bit of a cushion between herself and OLY’s Lucy Malys (17), who finished 2nd in 4:49.41. We can expect that the final will look different tonight, however. For Mayls, her swim this morning was nearly 7 seconds off her personal best of 4:42.55. Santa Maria Swim Club’s Claire Tuggle (17) was 3rd this morning with a 4:50.47, and has been 4:41.36, which she swam at the 2018 NCSAs.

The women’s 100 breast is also set up for a thrilling race tonight. Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas (16) was first this morning, touching in 1:00.21. NASA Wildcats 17-year-old Kaelyn Gridley was next in, finishing in 1:00.71, and Racer X Aquatics 17-year-old Zoe Skirboll was 3rd with a 1:01.21. Thomas has a personal best of 59.32, Gridley 59.92, and Skirboll 1:00.19, shaping tonight’s A final up to be a great race.

The women’s 100 fly is also shaping up to be a barn burner tonight. Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley, Elmbrook Swim Club’s Campbell Stoll, and NASA Wildcats’ Carly Novelline, 3 of the premier high school 100 flyers currently, took the top 3 spots for finals. Howley led the way in 52.89 this morning, followed by Stoll (53.23) and Novelline (53.36). Howley has a personal best of 51.98, Stoll 51.89, and Novelline 52.77. TNT Swimming 15-year-old Levenia Sim is also in the field tonight, and has been racing well this week. Sim has a personal best of 53.17 and could insert herself into the conversation tonight with a personal best performance.

Sean Green, a Long Island Aquatic Club 14-year-old, led the men’s 500 free prelims, swimming a huge personal best of 4:25.77 to break 4:30 for the first time in his career. With the performance, Green is now the #2 performer all-time in the 13-14 boys 500 free. WAVE 16-year-old Matthew Marsteiner finished 3rd, also breaking 4:30 for the first time with a 4:25.97.

Nate Germonprez, an iNspire Swim Team 17-year-old, led the men’s 100 breast with a 53.42. The swim a was huge personal best for Germonprez, marking his first time under 54 seconds in the event.

Greater Toledo Aquatic Club 17-year-old Scott Buff led the men’s 100 fly with a 45.47. He led the field by a considerable margin, swimming a personal best by 0.43 seconds. The swim ties Buff, a Florida recruit, for the #6 performer all-time in the 17-18 boys age group.