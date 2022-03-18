Harvard Senior Felicia Pasadyn Wins Division I Women’s Elite 90 Award

Harvard senior Felicia Pasadyn has been awarded the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Elite 90 Award.

The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.

Pasadyn earned NCAA invites this year in both the 200 backstroke and 400 IM. She also raced in the 200 IM. She is the 26th seed in the 200 backstroke (1:53.58), was the 32nd seed in the 400 IM (4:10.45), and was the 61st seed in the 200 IM (1:58.25).

So far, Pasadyn has dropped 0.89 seconds from her 200 IM seed time to finish 35th. She also dropped 2.20 seconds off of her 400 IM time to qualify for tonight’s B final after swimming a 4:08.25 to win her heat in lane 8.

Pasadyn carries a 4.0 GPA and is graduating from Harvard this spring with a degree in Integrative Biology. Pasadyn only spent three years at Harvard and has already announced she will be grad-transferring to Ohio State as she completes her Master’s Degree in Bioethics. This will be closer to home than Harvard as her hometown is Hinckley, Ohio.

Pasadyn also announced that she will be swimming as a Buckeye. She will have two years of eligibility left as the Ivy League did not compete at all last season.

As a freshman in the 2019-2020 season, Pasadyn earned an invite to the 2020 NCAA Championships in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke. The championships were eventually canceled due to COVID-19.