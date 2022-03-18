2022 NCAA Division I Women: Day 3 Prelims Data Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3): Swimming / Diving
- Friday finals heat sheets
Virginia continues to swim even better than their projected scores, which is bad news for any team who thought they would dethrone the defending champions. The Cavs picked up points in Friday morning prelims in the 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 free, and 100 breast and were only off by half a point in the backstroke.
Stanford had the biggest gains of the morning, thanks in no small part to a monster 200 free from Taylor Ruck to move from 19th on the psych sheet to 1st out of heats. In addition to that 20-point swing, the Cardinal added another 17 points, net. All told, they were up 44 in the 200 free but off 5 in the 400 IM and 3 in the 100 fly.
Florida (+17), Texas (+14.5), and North Carolina (+11) also outperformed by double digits.
Tennessee had a better day, with several big performances, including two third-place finishes from freshman Ellen Walshe in back-to-back events: the 400 IM and 100 fly. But the Vols had some big misses in the 200 free for a disappointing -33 off the psych sheet. Ohio State (-15.5), NC State (-15), Cal (-13), Missouri (-11.5), Texas A&M (-10), and Alabama (-10) had double-digit misses, as well.
Prelims Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|Team
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Virginia
|48
|2
|30.5
|14.5
|9
|1
|20.5
|3.5
|29.5
|-0.5
|Stanford
|15
|-5
|17
|-3
|44
|44
|0
|32
|1
|NC State
|-7
|12
|-2
|0
|22
|-9
|20
|3
|Tennessee
|20
|-2
|16
|-6
|-25
|14
|0
|0
|Alabama
|0
|7
|-2
|-2
|9
|-6
|15
|0
|Texas
|0
|26
|1
|15
|10
|20
|5
|14
|-1.5
|Ohio St
|9
|0
|4
|-1
|-11
|13
|-1
|-2.5
|Michigan
|0
|19
|-4
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|California
|1
|-13
|0
|18
|1
|0
|11
|-1
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|14
|-1
|17
|1
|0
|Kentucky
|27
|2
|0
|12
|-2
|0
|-6
|Louisville
|5
|5
|14.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|12.5
|5.5
|Georgia
|0
|6
|6
|4
|4
|4.5
|-4.5
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|-3.5
|0
|23
|11
|0
|UNC
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|8
|Arizona St
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|17
|-3
|0
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|5
|-3
|2.5
|2.5
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|-3.5
|0
|0
|2
|-8
|Duke
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|6
|-10
|0
|0
|Florida
|14
|14
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Florida St
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|-1.5
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)
|Team
|Day 3 Prelims +/-
|Stanford
|37
|Virginia
|20.5
|Florida
|17
|Texas
|14.5
|UNC
|11
|Northwestern
|7.5
|Virginia Tech
|7
|San Diego St
|6
|Louisville
|5.5
|Georgia
|5.5
|Harvard
|3
|Arizona
|2
|Wisconsin
|1.5
|Arizona St
|1
|USC
|0
|Auburn
|0
|UCLA
|0
|Yale
|0
|Indiana
|-0.5
|Arkansas
|-1.5
|Florida St
|-2
|Penn
|-3
|Duke
|-3
|Kentucky
|-6
|Minnesota
|-6
|Michigan
|-9
|Alabama
|-10
|Texas A&M
|-10
|Missouri
|-11.5
|California
|-13
|NC State
|-15
|Ohio St
|-15.5
|Tennessee
|-33
Texas added 2 up 1 down in 3 meter platform. Stanford has 1 up.
Too confusing. Prefer ups and downs and total prediction numbers