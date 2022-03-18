2022 NCAA Division I Women: Day 3 Prelims Data Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Virginia continues to swim even better than their projected scores, which is bad news for any team who thought they would dethrone the defending champions. The Cavs picked up points in Friday morning prelims in the 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 free, and 100 breast and were only off by half a point in the backstroke.

Stanford had the biggest gains of the morning, thanks in no small part to a monster 200 free from Taylor Ruck to move from 19th on the psych sheet to 1st out of heats. In addition to that 20-point swing, the Cardinal added another 17 points, net. All told, they were up 44 in the 200 free but off 5 in the 400 IM and 3 in the 100 fly.

Florida (+17), Texas (+14.5), and North Carolina (+11) also outperformed by double digits.

Tennessee had a better day, with several big performances, including two third-place finishes from freshman Ellen Walshe in back-to-back events: the 400 IM and 100 fly. But the Vols had some big misses in the 200 free for a disappointing -33 off the psych sheet. Ohio State (-15.5), NC State (-15), Cal (-13), Missouri (-11.5), Texas A&M (-10), and Alabama (-10) had double-digit misses, as well.

Prelims Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event

400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Team Prelims +/- Psych Prelims +/- Psych Prelims +/- Psych Prelims +/- Psych Prelims +/- Psych Virginia 48 2 30.5 14.5 9 1 20.5 3.5 29.5 -0.5 Stanford 15 -5 17 -3 44 44 0 32 1 NC State -7 12 -2 0 22 -9 20 3 Tennessee 20 -2 16 -6 -25 14 0 0 Alabama 0 7 -2 -2 9 -6 15 0 Texas 0 26 1 15 10 20 5 14 -1.5 Ohio St 9 0 4 -1 -11 13 -1 -2.5 Michigan 0 19 -4 0 1 -5 0 California 1 -13 0 18 1 0 11 -1 Southern Cal 0 0 14 -1 17 1 0 Kentucky 27 2 0 12 -2 0 -6 Louisville 5 5 14.5 0.5 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 -4 0 12.5 5.5 Georgia 0 6 6 4 4 4.5 -4.5 0 Northwestern 0 -3.5 0 23 11 0 UNC 0 3 3 0 0 13 8 Arizona St 0 0 7 1 0 0 Penn 0 0 17 -3 0 0 Indiana 0 0 5 -3 2.5 2.5 0 Minnesota 6 -6 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 7 7 0 1 0 0 0 Missouri 0 -3.5 0 0 2 -8 Duke 0 0 -3 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 6 -10 0 0 Florida 14 14 0 3 3 0 0 Florida St 0 0 0 -2 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 2.5 -1.5 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 6 2 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 3 3 0 0 0 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 6 6 0

Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)