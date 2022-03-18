Sean Green Posts 4:25.77 in Prelims 500, #2 Performer All-Time Among 13-14 Boys

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Sean Green, a Long Island Aquatic Club 14-year-old, led the men’s 500 free prelims, swimming a huge personal best of 4:25.77 to break 4:30 for the first time in his career. With the performance, Green is now the #2 performer all-time in the 13-14 boys 500 free. Green has been on a tear in Orlando this week, already having broken the 13-14 boys NAG in the 1650 free and clocking the #7 time all-time in the 400 IM.

In his swim this morning, Green put together a phenomenal race. He took the race out in 51.39 on the first 100, then split 54.58, 54.04, and 54.07 on the next 3 100s, before coming home in 51.69. For whatever it’s worth, Green was significantly faster in finals of the 400 IM than he was in prelims yesterday, which could mean he’s got more in the tank for tonight. He now sits just 0.98 seconds off Lleyton Plattel’s NAG, which was set in 2017.

Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 10 performers in the 13-14 boys age group: