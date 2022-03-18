Sean Green Posts 4:25.77 in Prelims 500, #2 Performer All-Time Among 13-14 Boys

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-19, 2022
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships
Sean Green, a Long Island Aquatic Club 14-year-old, led the men’s 500 free prelims, swimming a huge personal best of 4:25.77 to break 4:30 for the first time in his career. With the performance, Green is now the #2 performer all-time in the 13-14 boys 500 free. Green has been on a tear in Orlando this week, already having broken the 13-14 boys NAG in the 1650 free and clocking the #7 time all-time in the 400 IM.
In his swim this morning, Green put together a phenomenal race. He took the race out in 51.39 on the first 100, then split 54.58, 54.04, and 54.07 on the next 3 100s, before coming home in 51.69. For whatever it’s worth, Green was significantly faster in finals of the 400 IM than he was in prelims yesterday, which could mean he’s got more in the tank for tonight. He now sits just 0.98 seconds off Lleyton Plattel’s NAG, which was set in 2017.
Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 10 performers in the 13-14 boys age group:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|4:24.79
|Lleyton Plattel
|2017 CC CIF SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPS
|2
|4:25.77
|Sean Green
|2022 NCSA Spring Championships
|3
|4:26.50
|Cooper Lucas
|2019 Winter Junior Champs – West
|4
|4:26.73
|Alex Katz
|2011 FL Swimming Age Group Champs
|5
|4:26.79
|Michael Phelps
|2000 US All Star
|6
|4:27.52
|Trey Freeman
|2015 FL NCSA Spring Champs
|7
|4:27.55
|Aidan Burns
|2012 PC CCS Champs
|8
|4:27.72
|Brad Gonzales
|2013 CA OB CIF-SS Division I
|9
|4:27.97
|Matthew Hirschberger
|2013 NCSA Junior Swim
|10
|4:28.03
|Norvin Clontz
|2021 East Speedo Winter Junior Championships
Any idea what Lleyton is up to now?
That last 100 looks like he still has some time to drop.