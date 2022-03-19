Scotty Buff Re-Breaks NCSA Record with 45.40 100 Fly, #4 All-Time 17-18 Boys

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Meet Record: 45.47 – Scotty Buff, 2022

Top 3:

Scotty Buff, a Greater Toledo Aquatic Club 17-year-old and Florida recruit, won the men’s 100 fly tonight at the NCSA Spring Championships, breaking the meet record in the process. Buff had already set the mark this morning, posting a 45.47, before coming back a tick faster tonight in 45.40. Although he dropped just 0.07 seconds from this morning, he jumped up from #6 to #4 in the all-time rankings for 17-18 boys in the event.

Buff now sits less than half a second off Tom Shields‘ 17-18 NAG of 44.91, which has stood since 2010. Only Shields, Luca Urlando, and Caeleb Dressel have been faster than Buff as 17-18s, and notably, all 3 of the swimmers ahead of Buff in the age group were in college when they swam their times.

Here is the updated all-time top 5 for 17-18 boys in the SCY 100 fly: