DATA VISUAL: TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY THREE OF NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

Day Three of the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships featured the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3 meter diving, and the 400 medley relay. Let’s take a closer look.

After Friday’s finals session, Virginia has 386.5 points, which is a 110.5 point lead over the competition. Stanford out-scored their seeded finish by two points, while Texas was down 18 points from their projected team score. Prior to finals, Texas was projected to have a 1 point lead over Stanford, but the Cardinal now have a 19 point lead over the Longhorns.

NC State is in 4th place as seeded, and the Wolfpack built a larger lead than projected over Alabama. Before finals, NC State was seeded to have a 10 point lead over Alabama, but heading into the final day, the Wolfpack have increased their lead to 16 points over the Crimson Tide.

Cal outscored their projected score, finishing the night in 6th while Ohio State sits 7th. Prior to finals, Ohio State was seeded to finish 6th and Cal was seeded to finish 7th. Tennessee was projected to finish 8th, but is in 10th heading into the final day of competition. Louisville was seeded to conclude the session in 10th, but sits in 9th, which rounds out the top-10 teams at the end of day three.