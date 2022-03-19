Taylor Ruck on 200 Free: “That was one of my favorite races I’ve ever done”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 200 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Meet Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

American Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

US Open Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Pool Record: 1:41.70 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville (2017)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.35

Podium:

Taylor Ruck, JR Stanford – 1:41.12 Isabel Ivey, SR California – 1:41.59 Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:42.38 Lillie Nordmann, FR Stanford – 1:42.63 Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn / Riley Gaines, SR Kentucky – 1:43.40 – Laticia-Leig Transom, SR USC – 1:43.49 Morgan Tankersley, SR Stanford – 1:43.78

Stanford junior Taylor Ruck and Cal senior Isabel Ivey blasted off to the lead right away, gaining an advantage over the field at the first turn. They were 23.23 and 23.51 at the 50 wall, with USC’s Laticia-Leigh Transom in third place (23.84). At the halfway point it was Ruck (48.83), Ivey (49.05) and Transom (49.60). Penn’s Lia Thomas, who had come into the meet with the nation’s top time, was seventh.

Over the next 100 yards, as Ruck and Ivey continued to lead by about a body length and duke it out for the top position, there was some movement going on behind them. Texas junior Kelly Pash moved into third place and Thomas passed Transom to stop the clock at 1:43.40, exactly at the same time as Kentucky senior Riley Gaines. Lillie Nordmann of Stanford came to the wall half a body length ahead of them with 1:42.63.