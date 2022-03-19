Taylor Ruck on 200 Free: “That was one of my favorite races I’ve ever done”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3)
- Friday finals heat sheets
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN 200 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- Meet Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- American Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- US Open Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)
- Pool Record: 1:41.70 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville (2017)
- 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.35
Podium:
- Taylor Ruck, JR Stanford – 1:41.12
- Isabel Ivey, SR California – 1:41.59
- Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:42.38
- Lillie Nordmann, FR Stanford – 1:42.63
- Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn / Riley Gaines, SR Kentucky – 1:43.40
- –
- Laticia-Leig Transom, SR USC – 1:43.49
- Morgan Tankersley, SR Stanford – 1:43.78
Stanford junior Taylor Ruck and Cal senior Isabel Ivey blasted off to the lead right away, gaining an advantage over the field at the first turn. They were 23.23 and 23.51 at the 50 wall, with USC’s Laticia-Leigh Transom in third place (23.84). At the halfway point it was Ruck (48.83), Ivey (49.05) and Transom (49.60). Penn’s Lia Thomas, who had come into the meet with the nation’s top time, was seventh.
Over the next 100 yards, as Ruck and Ivey continued to lead by about a body length and duke it out for the top position, there was some movement going on behind them. Texas junior Kelly Pash moved into third place and Thomas passed Transom to stop the clock at 1:43.40, exactly at the same time as Kentucky senior Riley Gaines. Lillie Nordmann of Stanford came to the wall half a body length ahead of them with 1:42.63.
That was my favorite race in a long time. Until Ruck won tonight I was starting to feel bad about rooting for Mallory in 2019, since she had already won multiple times.
She obviously loves being back at college. That was always an under reported variable during her struggles.
It’s so great to see and hear that she is loving her swimming and doing so well back at Stanford, and being patient about how long it will take to be back to full strength. So keen to see what the future holds for her – she’s a real talent!
she looks so happy! and though it might sound cheesy, she also looks very free. happy to see her thrive and love the sport again
So proud of you Taylor!