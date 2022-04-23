Summer Juniors Qualifier Shawn Mohseni (2022) Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Shawn Mohseni from Mansfield, Texas, has made a commitment to swim and study at Texas A&M University in the class of 2026.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! Thank you to God, my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their endless support throughout this process. I can’t wait for the next four years as an Aggie! GIG EM👍🏽”

A senior at Lake Ridge High School, Mohseni specializes in back, free, and IM and recently placed 3rd in the 100 back (48.79) and 11th in the 200 IM (1:50.78) at the 2022 Texas UIL 6A State Championships. He also led off the 400 free relay (46.32, a PB) that came in 12th.

Mohseni does his year-round swimming with Mansfield Aquatic Club. He unleashed a torrent of lifetime-best performances at College Station Sectionals in March, finaling in the 50/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 400 IM and earning new PBs in all six events. Last summer, he wrapped up LCM season at West Fargo Futures, where he finaled in the 100 back (6th), 200 back (7th), 200 IM (7th), 400 IM (8th), and 400 free (24th).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:45.34

100 back – 48.69

50 back – 23.14

400 IM – 3:57.24

200 IM – 1:50.65

500 free – 4:30.17

200 free – 1:39.83

100 free – 46.32

50 free – 21.48

Mohseni will suit up for the Aggies with Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote, Batuhan Filiz, Garret Green, Kaloyan Levterov, Lane White, and Max Vega Cuevas. He’ll overlap a year with A&M junior Ethan Gogulski, who was runner-up in the 100 back (45.42) and the 200 back (1:39.58), as well as Anze Erzen, who placed third in the 200 back (1:40.31) at 2022 SEC Championships.

