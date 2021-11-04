Lane White Sends Verbal Commitment to Texas A&M for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A native of Prosper, Texas, Lane White has announced that he will be staying in the state to continue his athletic career, committing to Texas A&M University as a member of their incoming class of 2022. White attends Prosper High School and swims with Texas Ford Aquatics.

I chose Texas A&M because it has been my dream as long as I can remember. Meeting the team and coaches just reinforced that it is the place I am meant to be.

A sprint-free specialist, White was a finalist in both the 50 and 100 free, as well as the 100 breast, at the 2021 Futures Championship in West Fargo this summer. At that meet, his top finish actually came in the 100 breast, where he took 7th in a lifetime best time of 1:06.78. He also added new best times in the 50 free (23.85) and 100 free (52.99). That time in the 50 free marked his first time picking up a Junior National cut.

While competing for his high school, White finished in 5th at the 2021 UIL 6A State Championships last spring in the 50 free. His time of 20.81 put him just .12 off of third place and .15 off of the state title. He is the fourth member of that final to commit to swim for Texas A&M, as fourth-place Clayton Conklin (2021) joined the Aggies this season along with Seth Reno, who was disqualified in the finals of the event after qualifying in first. Third-place Ben Scholl is also slated to join A&M, although not until 2023.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.49

100 free – 45.53

200 free – 1:42.19

White will be joining a Texas A&M program that is in the process of rebuilding following the loss of Shaine Casas, who won three NCAA titles in 2021. While last year’s top returning sprinter, Kaloyan Bratanov, is set to graduate after this season, 50 free SEC C-finalist Kraig Bray is only entering his sophomore season. White will have two years of overlap with Bray after arriving on campus next fall.

During the 2020-21 season, it took 19.97/43.81 to qualify for the C-final of the 50 and 100 free at SECs.

