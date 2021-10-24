Bulgarian National Record-holder Kaloyan Levterov Commits to Texas A&M for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tokyo Olympian Kaloyan Levterov from Sofia, Bulgaria verbally committed in August to swim and study at Texas A&M University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I’ve decided to continue my academic and swimming career in Texas A&M because of the good environment and the amazing team and coaches!”

Levterov is currently a student at Lev Tolstoy Secondary School. He swims for the club team Slavia and represents Bulgaria internationally, most recently at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. There, he swam both the 100 back (55.60) and 200 back (1:58.96) but did not advance out of heats. A month earlier, he won bronze in the 200 back (1:59.13) and came in seventh in the 100 back (55.44) at the LEN European Junior Championships in Rome.

At the 2020 Grand Prix Burgas last November, the then 17-year-old Levterov established the current Bulgarian National Records in all three backstroke distances. Beginning with the 100 back on Day 1, he lowered his own record by .8. The next day, he took .1 off his NR in the 50 back. Finally on Day 3, he knocked 3 seconds off his previous record in the 200 back, going 1:56.57 to punch his ticket to Olympic Games in Tokyo.

At the 2021 Burgas Open in October, Levterov notched lifetime bests in the SCM 200 free (1:48.80), 100 back (54.39), and 200 IM (2:04.82).

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 back – 25.70 (22.61)

100 back – 54.96 (48.43)

200 back – 1:56.57 (1:42.85)

Levterov will join the Aggies’ class of 2026 with Batuhan Filiz, Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote, and Garret Green. He will help to fill a big hole left by the departure of Shaine Casas, who has decided to forego his senior season as he intends to turn pro this year. It took 45.53/1:41.08 to score in the backstroke events at 2021 NCAA Division I Championships, both of which were won by Casas, then a junior at TAMU.

