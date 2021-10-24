2023 Honorable Mention Bobby Dinunzio Sends Verbal Commitment to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Bobby Dinunzio, who hails from Virginia Beach, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2027.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia. I could not have done it without the support of my family, coaches and teammates. GO HOOS!⚔️”

One of the more notable distance freestylers in the cohort, Dinunzio was an Honorable Mention recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2023. He attends Ocean Lakes High School and is the defending VHSL 6A champion in both the 200 IM (1:52.39) and 500 free (4:31.34).

Dinunzio swims year-round with Tide Swimming. He owns the Virginia state record in LCM 1500 free (15:36.45), his winning time from the 2021 ISCA Summer Senior Blast. He also won the 200 free (1:55.52), 400 free (4:00.29), and 200 fly (2:00.46) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:10.13) in St. Petersburg. In addition to a PB in the 1500 free (Olympic Trials Wave I cut), Dinunzio left the meet with new times in the 200 fly and 200 IM. Two weeks earlier, he had gone lifetime bests in the 50/200/800 free and 50/100/200 back at the Virginia LSC Long Course Senior Championships. He won the 400/800/1500 free, was 3rd in the 200 fly, and finished 4th in the 200 free at the state meet.

His best SCY times come from the 2021 high school state meet in February and the Virginia Swimming Short Course Senior Championships a month later. That meet produced PBs in the 200/500 free and 400 IM (4:00.49), with finals appearances in the 200 free (7th), 500 free (2nd), 1650 free (7th), 200 fly (5th), and 400 IM (4th).

Best Times:

1650 free – 15:23.09

1000 free – 9:18.31

500 free – 4:27.86

200 free – 1:41.43

Dinunzio is set to join Simon Lins, Hayden Bellotti, Noah Dyer, and Zachary Larrick in the Cavaliers’ class of 2027. In the class of 2026 will be Sebastien Sergile (4:23/15:32) and Braeden Haughey (4:25/9:05/15:18) who will lead the distance group after Jack Walker and Daniel Gyenis graduate.

