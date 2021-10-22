Virginia Cavaliers Score Verbal from Noah Dyer for Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Herndon, Virginia’s Noah Dyer has made a verbal commitment to the in-state University of Virginia for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I chose UVA because of the team’s unmatched enthusiasm and excitement! The coaching staff is determined and dedicated to winning! The sky is the limit with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of something special!! GO HOOS⚔️”

Dyer is a junior at Herndon High School where he specializes in sprint free and fly. He was named to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of boys recruits from the high school class of 2023. At the 2021 Virginia High School Class 6A State Championships, he won the 200 free (1:38.82) and was runner-up in the 100 free (45.61). He also led off the winning 400 free relay (45.50) and the fifth-place 200 free relay (21.31).

He moved to the club team Machine Aquatics this summer after having achieved all his short course yards PBs with Snow Swimming. Last March, he swam best times in the 50/100 free and 100 fly at NCSA Spring Championships. In August, at the long course version of the NCSA meet, he improved his lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.17), 100 free (51.41), 200 free (1:53.76), 50 fly (25.50), and 100 fly (56.97), placing 12th in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 4th in the 200 free, 3rd in the 50 fly, and 14th in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.01

100 free – 45.26

200 free – 1:38.82

100 fly – 49.41

Dyer will join the Cavs with Hayden Bellotti, Simon Lins, Zachary Larrick, and Bobby Dinunzio. As he continues to develop his sprints (it took 19.87/43.81/1:36.88 to score in the freestyle events at 2021 ACC Championships), he will add value both as an individual scorer and a relay threat for UVA.

