Florida Gators Reel In Scotty Buff, #4 Recruit in Class of 2023

Scotty Buff, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from the Toledo suburb of Maumee, Ohio, has announced his plans to study and swim at the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am overly excited to announce that I will be able to continue my studies and swimming at the University of Florida at Gainesville. I can not thank my parents, brother and sister, peers, staff at St. Francis de Sales, and especially my coaches Brent Ransom, Dave Eisenstein, and Aaron Borgman for the support and working with me to be able to have the opportunity to go through the recruiting process. I would also like to thank the coaches at Florida, Coach Nesty, Coach Steve, Coach Whitney, and Coach Jack for investing their time getting to know me and believing in me. I feel blessed to be able to follow the outstanding tradition that the University of Florida has both in the classroom and in the pool. I am very excited to work with the staff and my new teammates as we all strive to reach our very best. Again, thank you to all my family and friends that helped me to get here. I am proud to call myself a gator and can not wait to make history with my new team! GO GATORS!🐊🐊🐊”

A junior at Saint Francis de Sales High School, Buff swims year-round with Greater Toledo Aquatic Club and ranks 4th on our Way Too Early list of boys recruits from the class of 2023, with the fastest 100 butterfly time in the cohort. That makes two top-10 recruits for the Florida class of 2027; #7 Andrew Taylor has made his verbal commitment, as has Lithuania’s Aleksas Savickas.

At the 2021 Ohio High School Division I State Championships last winter, Buff won the 100 fly with a state record of 46.59. It was a lifetime-best time for the sophomore. He also picked up new times in the 50 free, leading off the 200 free relay in 20.24, and the 100 back (he was runner-up with 47.48).

Buff had a strong showing at Speedo Summer Championships-East this past August. He finaled in all his events and earned PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.81), 100 back (57.66), 200 back (2:06.14), 100 fly (54.44), and 200 fly (2:06.11).

In SCY, his 100 fly time is only .01 off what it took to make the A final at 2021 SEC Championships, where sophomore Eric Friese placed 5th in 45.65. He also would have made the B final in the 100 back, an event in which freshman Adam Chaney was runner-up. Buff will join the Gators just after Friese graduates but he will overlap a year with Chaney.

SCY Times:

50 free – 20.24

100 free – 46.25

100 fly – 46.59

100 back – 47.48

200 back – 1:48.61

