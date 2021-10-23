NCAP Free/Back Specialist Maren Conze (2023) Commits to Tar Heels

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Maren Conze from Garrett Park, Maryland has made a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina and will head to Chapel Hill in the fall of 2023.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill!! I am very grateful for the constant support of my coaches, family and friends. Can’t wait to be a Tarheel!!! #GoHeels💙”

Conze swims for Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda. As a freshman at the 2020 Maryland 4A/3A State Championships, she swept the 200/500 freestyle events, setting a state record in the latter with 4:52.25. She also anchored the winning 4×50 free and 4×100 free relays, both of which took down the previous Maryland state records.

Conze does her club swimming with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, training with Tim Kelly at American University. She excels in the 100-to-1000 freestyle range and in backstroke, and has Winter U.S. Open qualifying times in the 500/1000 free and 200 back. Last December, she competed at 2020 U.S. Open in the 200/400/800 free and 100/200 back. She finished 6th in the 200 back with a PB of 2:17.01. A year earlier at the same meet, she had clocked a best time in the 100 back (1:04.55). This summer, she wrapped up long course season at Richmond Futures, where she swam the same five events and finaled in all but the 100 free. She improved her lifetime bests in the 200 free (2:04.42) and 800 free (8:55.95).

Most of her best SCY times date from February and March 2020.

SCY times:

100 free – 51.63

200 free – 1:48.24

500 free – 4:47.09

1000 free – 9:54.89

1650 free – 16:57.44

100 back – 55.75

200 back – 1:58.03

Conze’s best times would already score at the conference level for the Tar Heels. She would have made the C finals of the 200/500 free and 200 back and placed 22nd in the mile at the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships, where UNC finished 8th of 12 teams.

