Caeleb Dressel, Simone Biles Named Co-Winners of 2021 AAU Sullivan Award

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel and American gymnast Simone Biles were recognized as co-recipients of the AAU Sullivan Award for 2021. The award is given to an evolved version of the “top amateur athlete in the United States” every year, using a loose definition of “amateur,” given that both Dressel and Biles made millions of dollars in 2021.

The AAU says that they have refocused their approach to just the ‘top athlete’ of the year in order to accommodate Olympic athletes, and now NCAA athletes, who are in many cases are no longer amateurs.

This is the 3rd-straight year in which the AAU has announced co-winners.

Dressel was announced as the co-recipient during halftime of the Orland Magic game on Friday night, where they were losing by 30 points to the New York Knicks. Biles was recognized earlier in the day at a luncheon. She is currently in Indianapolis as part of the GoldOverAmerica Tour with other American gymnasts and wasn’t able to attend the ceremonies in person.

Dressel also wasn’t at the luncheon, where his award was accepted by his attorney.

The 25-year old Dressel won 5 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games, bringing him to 7 total Olympic titles.

Biles, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal on balance beam. She withdrew from most of her events after coming down with a case of the “twisties” (read more here), sparking a national conversation about athletes and mental health.

The award’s criteria say that it “goes far beyond athletic accomplishments and honors those who have shown strong moral character.”