Back/Fly Specialist Annie Wohlgemuth (2023) Verbally Commits to Florida State

Annie Wohlgemuth, a junior at Beaches Chapel School in Neptune Beach, Florida, has announced her intention to remain in-state for her collegiate career with a verbal commitment to Florida State University’s class of 2027.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University! I would like to thank God for giving me this talent and also my coaches, family, and friends! GO NOLES 🍢”

Wohlgemuth swims for Planet Swim Aquatics and specializes in backstroke and butterfly. She placed third in the 100 back (55.58) and fourth in the 200 back (2:02.00), 11th in the 100 fly (56.15) at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships in Stuart, Florida last December. Her 100 fly and 200 back times were lifetime bests at the time. In March, she won the 50 back (25.47), was runner-up in the 100 back (54.90), and took third in the 200 back (2:01.47) at the Florida Senior Short Course Championships North. She also placed 5th in the 50 fly (25.87) and swam the 100 fly and 400 IM in prelims. This summer, she competed at West Fargo Futures in the 100/200 back and 200 fly, placing 18th in the 100 back.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 25.28

100 back – 54.90

200 back – 2:01.47

100 fly – 56.15

200 IM – 2:08.89

400 IM – 4:37.44

Wohlgemuth will join the FSU women’s swimming and diving class of 2027 with fellow verbal commit Gabby Goodwin. Her 200 back would have scored at 2021 ACC Women’s Championships, but it took 54.66 to get a second swim in the 100 back and 54.03 to final in the 100 fly.

