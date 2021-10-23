Daily Swim Coach Workout #583

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday/Thursday PM [3/10-11/21]

C5/W1

[4/38/45 days out] Place High Value on Racing! Commit to your smartest Process! Expect More!

4×75 fr-bk-fr @1:10

6×50 buoy scull/pull @kim

12×25 1 paddle [3r/3l/3padpush/3feet]

4×100 g2 flow fr (adding stroke ok)

2×200 fr flow

1×400 fr g3+

2×200 fr flow

4×100 g2 fr (add stroke ok)

[A) 100’[email protected]:15/200’[email protected]:20/[email protected]:20]

[B) 1:20/2:30/4:40]

[C) 1:25/2:40/5:00]

100 scull/swim g1

[20 streamline bobs]

300 kick g2 (social ok)

4×50 @:50 [email protected] to PP/[email protected]

300 pull cruz 3-5-7

4×50 same

300 scull p/b

4×50 same

stations:

Coach Brandon: turns/underwaters

Coach Joe: starts/reay x’s/ finishes

switch

wd with time