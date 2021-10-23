Daily Swim Coach Workout #583

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday/Thursday PM [3/10-11/21]
C5/W1
[4/38/45 days out] Place High Value on Racing! Commit to your smartest Process! Expect More!
4×75 fr-bk-fr @1:10
6×50 buoy scull/pull @kim
12×25 1 paddle [3r/3l/3padpush/3feet]
4×100 g2 flow fr (adding stroke ok)
2×200 fr flow
1×400 fr g3+
2×200 fr flow
4×100 g2 fr (add stroke ok)
[A) 100’[email protected]:15/200’[email protected]:20/[email protected]:20]
[B) 1:20/2:30/4:40]
[C) 1:25/2:40/5:00]
100 scull/swim g1
[20 streamline bobs]
300 kick g2 (social ok)
4×50 @:50 [email protected] to PP/[email protected]
300 pull cruz 3-5-7
4×50 same
300 scull p/b
4×50 same
stations:
Coach Brandon: turns/underwaters
Coach Joe: starts/reay x’s/ finishes
switch
wd with time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
