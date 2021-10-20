2023 “Best of the Rest” Freestyler Zach Larrick Commits to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zach Larrick, a junior at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California, has verbally committed to join the University of Virginia class of 2027. Primarily a mid-distance and distance freestyler, Larrick does his club swimming with Rose Bowl Aquatics in Pasadena. Larrick was named to SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” in our Way Too Early Class of 2023 Recruit Rankings. He also joined Rose Bowl teammates Rex Maurer, Ronald Dalmacio and William Kim to smash the 15-16 NAG record 800 free relay in May.

Larrick is a strong pick-up for Virginia who projects to be a versatile freestyle whose range may be able to extend down to be an impact player on Virginia’s 400 and 800 free relays. At the CIF Southern Section Division I Championships, Larrick played a key role in Loyola’s team battle with Santa Margarita, which Margarita won 322.5 to 321. For his part, Larrick finished fourth in the 200 free (1:37.93) and fourth in the 500 free (4:28.41) while also being a member of Loyola’s winning 200 and 400 free relays.

Larrick’s notable best times in SCY (LCM) include:

100 free: 45.65 (52.13)

200 free: 1:36.97 (1:52.96)

500 free: 4:28.41 (4:03.37)

1650 free: 15:44.00

100 fly: 50.42 (56.86)

200 IM: 1:52.96 (2:07.42)

With two years of high school still remaining to develop, Larrick projects to make an immediate impact for the Cavaliers by the time he arrives in Charlottesville in the fall of 2023. IN the 200 free, Larrick’s best event, he sits just outside of ACC scoring range with his high school sophomore year times, though will have to develop a bit more in his other events to score immediately at ACC’s. At the 2021 ACC Championships it took 4:23.03 in the 500, 1:36.88 in the 200 and 15:29.98 in the 1650 to score in the C final.

Virginia continues to load up in the mid-distance freestyles with their class of 2023, as Larrick joins Hayden Bellotti, the 12th ranked recruit in the 2023 class. Bellotti boasts a similar freestyle profile as Larrick, with lifetime bests of 44.0/1:37.4/4:27.9.

The reloading of UVA’s freestyle crew comes right on time, as all four members of UVA’s 800 free relay at last year’s ACC Championships will have graduated before Larrick and Belloti arrive in Charlottesville.

