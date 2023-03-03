Summer McIntosh on 2Fly: “You have to have a very specific mindset going into it”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

On night 2 of the Pro Swim in Ft Lauderdale, Summer McIntosh (coming off of a 54.54 in the 100 free) threw it down in the 200 fly, breaking the US Open, Canadian, and world jr records. In her post-race interview, she describes the mindset she feels one must have in order to properly approach the 200 fly, as well as how she’s been training lately and why she took a hiatus from racing the event.