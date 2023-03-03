Summer McIntosh on 2Fly: “You have to have a very specific mindset going into it”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
On night 2 of the Pro Swim in Ft Lauderdale, Summer McIntosh (coming off of a 54.54 in the 100 free) threw it down in the 200 fly, breaking the US Open, Canadian, and world jr records. In her post-race interview, she describes the mindset she feels one must have in order to properly approach the 200 fly, as well as how she’s been training lately and why she took a hiatus from racing the event.
i know McIntosh’s swim gets the hype (rightfully so), but Sims’s swim was also huge. we take sub 2:10’s for granted, but that’s so elite. especially given this is in season, i see her going 2:07/2:08 at trials this year. she’s gonna have to chose between the 8FR and 2FL, but ron always makes the right decisions for his athletes