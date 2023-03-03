Siobhan Haughey Smacks Hong Kong Record in 400 Free; Almost Gets Another in a Time Trial

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey holds all of the Hong Kong women’s freestyle records, along with a bunch of IM records in short course meters, but she might be the country’s best breaststroker too.
Haughey, who holds the short course meters National Records in the 50 and 200 breaststroke, very nearly got the long course record in the 100 this week in Fort Lauderdale.
Swimming her first non-domestic meet in long course since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Haughey finished 2nd in the 400 free in 4:05.84 on Thursday, breaking her own Hong Kong Record. The previous record was a 4:08.64 that she swam at the 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships in August.
In between sessions, though, she swam in the 100 breaststroke time trial, landing a 1:07.83. That’s just .14 seconds shy of the Hong Kong Record in that event, which belongs to Yvette Kong. Kong swam 1:07.69 at the 2016 Dutch Championships.
Haughey swam a time trial recently at her new training grounds in Israel in the 100 breaststroke. Racing against her new, more breaststroke-associated, training partner Anastasia Gorbenko, Haughey swam 1:08.49 there. Gorbenko swam 1:08.32.
Other Notable Time Trials Results:
- Bryson Huey from UNLV swam 54.99 in the 100 fly, which knocks .81 seconds off his lifetime best from last summer’s Junior Nationals (which was also a time trial swim). Huey was 6th in the 100 fly at his sophomore WAC Championships last week in 47.66 to finish 6th. That was a best time by almost a second and concluded a two-second season-long drop for him in the 100 yard fly.
- Hong Kong’s Yat Ho Koo swam 23.41 in the 50 free, a .05 second improvement on his personal best.