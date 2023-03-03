Keiser’s Camryn Hudson Downs Championship Record on Day 2 of the 2023 NAIA Championships

2023 NAIA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY FINALS RESULTS

Through the second day of the 2023 NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships, four-time defending men’s champions Keiser are holding a fairly small lead over St. Thomas. Meanwhile, Keiser has opened up a slightly larger lead in the women’s standings as they attempt to defend their title from last year.

We saw an NAIA Championships record go down tonight, as Keiser’s Camryn Hudson won the women’s 200 IM in 2:02.70. The swim clipped the previous meet record of 2:02.75, which has stood since 2015. There was a tie for the previous meet record, as Isabella Song as clocked a 2:02.75 in 2020. Hudson found herself trailing University of the Cumberlands’ Elisa Corradi at the 150 turn, but put together a sizzling 28.65 on the final 50 to not only catch, but pass Corradi, who touched second in 2:03.03.

The men’s 200 IM went to Keiser’s Fynn Kunze, who finished in 1:47.54. He opened up a big lead on the front half of the race, then managed to hold it through the back half. It was a 1-2-3 finish for Keiser, seeing Alex Kusik take second in 1:48.14 and Marti Ranea Vila come in third with a 1:48.33.

Keiser freshman Rachel Bradley won the women’s 500 free in 4:58.51, holding off The Master’s Kylee Sears, who was closing on Bradley on the final 100 of the race. Sears took second with a 4:59.83, touching out SCAD’s Haley Vanbuskirk (4:59.98).

SCAD’s Joel Thatcher won the men’s 500 free convincingly, swimming a 4:22.92. Thatcher is the NAIA record holder in the event, having swum a 4:20.35 in 2017.

SCAD also saw Sloane Sizemore win the women’s 50 free with a 23.04. Keiser’s Noel de Geus won the men’s 50 free, swimming a 19.80. He just touched out SCAD’s Samuel Page, who finished second in 19.86.

Keiser then won the women’s 200 free relay in 1:33.18. Danai Sofoulis (23.71), Liya Goupil-Lizekne (23.00), Timea Aspegren (23.52), and Camryn Hudson (22.95) teamed up to earn the win by nearly two seconds.

Keiser also won the men’s 200 free relay, seeing Noel de Geus (20.17), Alberto Garcia (19.89), Alex Kusik (19.85), and Max Miller (20.09) combine for a 1:20.00. They held off St. Thomas anchor Alex Marrero, who came roaring home in 19.60 to help his relay finish second in 1:20.29.

TEAM STANDINGS THROUGH DAY TWO

WOMEN

Keiser – 247 SCAD – 182 Olivet Nazarene – 151 Cumberlands – 136 Milligan – 118 St. Thomas – 113 Westmont – 96 Bethel (Indiana) – 70 Indiana Wesleyan – 59 The Master’s – 55 Saint Ambrose – 54 Lindsey Wilson – 40 Midland – 35 Arizona Christian – 20 Sterling – 13 Shawnee State – 7 Life – 1

MEN