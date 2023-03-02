Keiser Wins Three of Four Relays to Open 2023 NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships

2023 NAIA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 1-4, 2023

Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, GA

SCY (25 yards)

DAY ONE RESULTS

The 2023 NAIA Swimming & Diving Championships kicked off last night in Columbus, GA. The first day of the meet feature the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, as well as men’s 3-meter diving.

Starting with diving, there were only two men in 3-meter yesterday. Bethel’s Nick Bohm won the event handily with a final score of 286.50, while Saint Ambrose’ Bram Mess came in second (223.70).

Keiser swept the women’s relays on night one. In the 200 medley relay, Marine Lecomte (26.23), Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen (28.69), Noelia Garzon (24.81), and Liya Goupil-Lizekne (22.55) teamed up for a 1:42.28, winning the race by nearly two seconds.

Keiser’s Camryn Hudson (1:50.94), Liya Goupil-Lizekne (1:50.06), Rachel Bradley (1:50.98), and Aubrey Bach (1:53.29) combined for a 7:25.27 to win the women’s 800 free relay. They were dominant in the relay, winning the event by exactly seven seconds.

Keiser also won the men’s 800 free relay with a 6:31.45. Alberto Garcia (1:37.31), Aaron Wilmes (1:37.53), Marti Ranea Vila (1:38.23), and Carlos Trinidad Sancho (1:38.38) teamed up to win the race by over five seconds.

St. Thomas took the men’s 200 medley relay, seeing Alex Marrero (22.55), Inigo Marina (23.80), Miguel Angel Arroyo Garcia (21.41), and Daniel Laureyssens (19.62) put up a 1:27.38.

TEAM STANDINGS THROUGH DAY ONE

WOMEN

Keiser University – 80 Savannah College of Art and De – 64 Olivet Nazarene University – 62 St. Thomas University – 58 (Tie) University of the Cumberlands – 58 (Tie) Milligan University – 58 (Tie) Westmont College – 44 Indiana Wesleyan University – 38 Bethel University (Indiana) – 36 Lindsey Wilson College – 30 Saint Ambrose University – 28 The Master’s University – 24 Midland University – 14 (Tie) Arizona Christian University – 14 (Tie)

MEN