Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center To Host Aussie World Championship Trials

The 2023 Australian World Trials are headed to the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center (MSAC) spanning June 13th through June 18th. The competition represents the sole qualifying opportunity for this summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The MSAC was the site of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, the elite international event which saw more than 20,000 spectators descend upon the facility which saw 14 World Records fall over the course of the meet.

Swimming Australia CEO, Eugénie Buckley, said of the upcoming World Trials, “The trials environment brings out the very best in our athletes and taking that platform to a state-of-the-art facility like MSAC will undoubtedly inspire some exceptional performances.

“As we saw so clearly during World Short Course, the performance lift experienced by competing in front of a passionate home crowd is tangible and we expect another typically large Melbourne turn out to spur our athletes on once again.

“We are proud to continue our strong relationship with the Victorian State Government and Visit Victoria to bring premier events and world class athletes to one of the sporting capitals of the world.”

A maximum of 28 male and 28 female athletes may be nominated for the Australian World Championships roster, with the first and second-placed eligible athletes in the open final of individual Olympic events gaining selection, provided they meet the stiff Aussie time standards.

After following the FINA time standards for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Swimming Australia appears to be reverting to its prior practices of setting its own qualification times which, in most cases, are faster than the FINA ‘A’ time standards.

You can read more about the Swimming Australia World Championships selection policy here.