Watch: Marchand’s 1:37.81 200 IM Meet Record – Men’s Pac-12 Champs Day 2 Race Videos

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

This post contains race videos from day two of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way. The second finals session of the meet featured the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. All videos in this post come from the Pac-12 Network YouTube channel.

500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) — 2020 SEC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2023 ASU vs. Arizona

Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian (Cal) — 2021 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Preston Forst (Stanford) – 4:12.06

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite: 4:14.96

Top 8:

Following a breakout summer, Cal sophomore Gabriel Jett continues to improve at a rapid pace. Jett took four seconds off his personal best in the 500 free tonight, winning the race convincingly in 4:09.66. Cal grad student Lucas Henveaux, who joined the roster this semester, came in second with a 4:11.16, 0.10 seconds off his prelims time.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships

2022 Champion: Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 1:39.65

(Arizona State) – 1:39.65 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite: 1:43.36

Top 8:

Leon Marchand nearly broke his own NCAA Record of 1:37.69, but did shatter the meet record in the 200 IM, which stood at 1:39.65. Notably, Marchand had set the previous meet record last year as a freshman. Also, Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez took a full second off his personal best in the event, coming in second with a 1:38.72.

50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) — 2018 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 18.27, Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) — 2022 NCAA Championships

Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (Arizona) — 2014 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 18.84

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite: 19.28

Top 8:

In a photo-finish, Arizona State’s Jack Dolan edged out defending champion Bjorn Seeliger (Cal). Arizona State freshman Jonny Kulow had a massive swim as well, taking fourth in 19.09. Kulow came into the meet with a personal best of 19.46, marking huge improvement for the young ASU swimmer.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:14.36, Cal — 2021 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:15.00, Cal — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Cal — 1:15.00

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 6:

Cal (Seeliger, Alexy, Lasco, Jett) – 1:15.40 ASU (Dolan, Kulow, McCusker, House) – 1:15.75 Arizona (Palmer, Ercegovic, Miller, Perham) – 1:15.97 Stanford – 1:16.24 Utah – 1:18.02

DQ: USC

It felt like the momentum was in Arizona State’s favor heading into the 200 free relay tonight, but the Golden Bears managed to pull out the victory. In a rematch of the 50 free final, Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger led off in 18.87, beating ASU’s Jack Dolan (19.15) considerably this time around. Cal sophomore Jack Alexy‘s 18.54 on the second leg was also critical to Cal’s victory.