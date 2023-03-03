Watch: Marchand’s 1:37.81 200 IM Meet Record – Men’s Pac-12 Champs Day 2 Race Videos

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
- Championship Central
- Event Schedule
- Diving Results
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
- Day 2 Finals Recap
This post contains race videos from day two of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way. The second finals session of the meet featured the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. All videos in this post come from the Pac-12 Network YouTube channel.
500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) — 2020 SEC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2023 ASU vs. Arizona
- Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian (Cal) — 2021 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Preston Forst (Stanford) – 4:12.06
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40
- 2022 NCAA Invite: 4:14.96
Top 8:
- Gabriel Jett (Cal) – 4:09.66
- Lucas Henveaux (Cal) – 4:11.16
- Julian Hill (ASU) – 4:12.21
- Patrick Callan (Cal) – 4:12.45
- Andrew Gray (ASU) – 4:12.55
- Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 4:13.14
- Preston Forst (STAN) – 4:15.01
- Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 4:16.48
Following a breakout summer, Cal sophomore Gabriel Jett continues to improve at a rapid pace. Jett took four seconds off his personal best in the 500 free tonight, winning the race convincingly in 4:09.66. Cal grad student Lucas Henveaux, who joined the roster this semester, came in second with a 4:11.16, 0.10 seconds off his prelims time.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 NCAA Championships
Championship Record: 1:39.65, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 1:39.65
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22
- 2022 NCAA Invite: 1:43.36
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand (ASU) – 1:37.81 (Meet Record)
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL) – 1:38.72
- Ron Polonsky (STAN) – 1:40.42
- Destin Lasco (CAL) – 1:40.60
- Owen McDonald (ASU) – 1:41.60
- Grant House (ASU) – 1:41.62
- David Schlicht (ASU) – 1:42.33
- Jonny Affeld (STAN) – 1:43.38
Leon Marchand nearly broke his own NCAA Record of 1:37.69, but did shatter the meet record in the 200 IM, which stood at 1:39.65. Notably, Marchand had set the previous meet record last year as a freshman. Also, Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez took a full second off his personal best in the event, coming in second with a 1:38.72.
50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) — 2018 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 18.27, Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (Arizona) — 2014 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 18.84
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88
- 2022 NCAA Invite: 19.28
Top 8:
- Jack Dolan (ASU) – 18.86
- Bjorn Seeliger (CAL) – 18.91
- Andrei Minakov (STAN) – 19.07
- Jonny Kulow (ASU) – 19.09
- Jack Alexy (CAL) – 19.13
- Max McCusker (ASU) – 19.14
- Ryan Perham (ARIZ) – 19.32
- Patrick Sammon (ASU) – 19.47
In a photo-finish, Arizona State’s Jack Dolan edged out defending champion Bjorn Seeliger (Cal). Arizona State freshman Jonny Kulow had a massive swim as well, taking fourth in 19.09. Kulow came into the meet with a personal best of 19.46, marking huge improvement for the young ASU swimmer.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn – 2009 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 1:14.36, Cal — 2021 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:15.00, Cal — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- 2022 Champion: Cal — 1:15.00
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80
Top 6:
- Cal (Seeliger, Alexy, Lasco, Jett) – 1:15.40
- ASU (Dolan, Kulow, McCusker, House) – 1:15.75
- Arizona (Palmer, Ercegovic, Miller, Perham) – 1:15.97
- Stanford – 1:16.24
- Utah – 1:18.02
DQ: USC
It felt like the momentum was in Arizona State’s favor heading into the 200 free relay tonight, but the Golden Bears managed to pull out the victory. In a rematch of the 50 free final, Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger led off in 18.87, beating ASU’s Jack Dolan (19.15) considerably this time around. Cal sophomore Jack Alexy‘s 18.54 on the second leg was also critical to Cal’s victory.
Nice win in the relay but I still don’t really understand why they had Jett anchor.