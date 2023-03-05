Watch: Leon Marchand Blazes 1:47.67 200 Breast For New NCAA and U.S Open Records

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Léon woke up feeling DANGEROUS 😈 Marchand breaks the NCAA 200 breast record in 1:47.67 for @ASUSwimDive. pic.twitter.com/J0rbSowLiS — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 5, 2023

Leon Marchand has done it again. 24 hours removed from bettering his NCAA record in the 400 IM, Marchand took down Will Licon‘s NCAA record in the 200 breaststroke. The Frenchman threw down a sizzling 1:47.67, chopping .24 seconds off Licon’s record, which had stood since the 2017 NCAA Championships.

He led the race from wire-to-wire, getting out to a fast start in 24.37 even ahead of Jacob Soderlund, who was swimming for the 100 split. Marchand continued to extend his lead as the race went on, posting the fastest split in the field on each 50.

Split Comparison: Marchand vs. Licon

Marchand – 2023 PAC-12s Licon – 2017 NCAAs 50 24.37 24.23 100 51.71 (27.34) 51.42 (27.19) 150 1:19.46 (27.75) 1:19.41 (27.99) 200 1:47.67 (28.21) 1:47.91 (28.50)

In his post-race interview, Marchand said that he tried to take the first 100 out fast but “couldn’t” and built his way into the race. That shows in the split comparison between him and Licon; the Longhorn was out almost three-tenths ahead of Marchand. The Sun Devil made his move on the third 50, splitting 27.75, and by the 150-yard mark was just .05 off Licon’s pace. He powered home on the final 50 in 28.21 compared to Licon’s 28.50 to get his hands on the wall in record-time.

This is Marchand’s third NCAA and US Open records. He now owns the fastest time in history in his three primary championship events: the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Winning this event also gives Marchand a sweep in his individual events at this meet for the second straight year. That means that not only did he successfully defend all of his 2022 titles, he’s also undefeated at the PAC-12 championships in his individual events.

In his post-race interviews, Marchand has said that he is not fully tapered for this meet, instead starting a “soft taper” about a week ago. What will he have in store for NCAAs later this month once he gets some rest?