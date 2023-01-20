Bob Bowman, Carol Capitani Named U.S. Head Coaches For 2023 World Championships

Two of the top coaches in the NCAA will take the reins of the U.S. World Championship team this summer, as Bob Bowman and Carol Capitani have been named head coaches for the American squad at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The announcement was made by USA Swimming National Team Director Lindsay Mintenko Friday via Instagram, and USA Swimming issued a press release shortly thereafter.

Leading us to Fukuoka 🤝 More on our 2023 @WorldAquatics Championships head coaches » https://t.co/tQ4VtsBIz1 pic.twitter.com/jA7bdsWYri — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) January 20, 2023

Bowman, currently in his eighth season as head coach of the rapidly rising Arizona State Sun Devils, will lead the men’s team in Fukuoka, bringing an accomplished international resume that includes being the head coach of the U.S. men’s team at the 2016 Olympic Games.

This will be his fourth time acting as head coach of the American men at the World Aquatics Championships, having also done so in 2007, 2009 and 2013. The longtime head coach of the most decorated Olympian in history, Michael Phelps, Bowman was also an assistant on the U.S. staff at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and the 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2011 World Championships.

Capitani is in her 11th season as head coach of the women’s team at the University of Texas, and brings international experience that includes serving as the head women’s coach at the 2017 World University Games and 2013 Duel In The Pool.

This will be her first time serving in a head coaching role at the World Championships, having been a member of the staff at the 2022 championships in Budapest as an assistant.

It will also be the first time a woman has been selected as the head coach of a U.S. team at either the Olympics or World Championships (LC) since Teri McKeever led the women’s team at the 2012 Olympics in London.

In addition to coaching the college team at ASU, Bowman is also leading a strong post-grad group of professionals that saw the recent addition of Olympic medalists Simone Manuel, Regan Smith, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Other U.S. Olympic medalists training in the group are Hali Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga and Ryan Held.

All of those names will be in the hunt for qualification at Worlds, with Smith, Flickinger and Kalisz being the leading candidates after winning individual medals last summer in Budapest. Held was also on the team last year, winning three relay medals, and Manuel, Litherland and Smoliga were all on the Tokyo Olympic team.

Capitani currently coaches Tokyo 2020 women’s 100 breaststroke Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby and women’s 1500 free Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan at Texas, and in addition to the NCAA squad, she also has accomplished pro Leah Smith in Austin, who is coming off of winning two medals at the 2022 World Championships.

At the 2022 Worlds, University of Florida head coach Anthony Nesty was named head coach of the men’s team, while University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo led the women’s team.

Assistant coaches for the U.S. team will be named after National Championships—the selection meet for the World Championships—which will run June 27 – July 1 in Indianapolis.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will run from July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, with the pool swimming competition running during the second week (July 23-30).