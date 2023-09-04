Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paige Madden The Latest Pro To Join Stacked Arizona State Training Group

Comments: 2

Olympic medalist Paige Madden is the latest elite American swimmer to join the stacked pro group training out of Arizona State University.

Madden, 24, announced she was joining the squad on Monday via Instagram.

 

The move to Tempe marks Madden’s third change of training bases in as many years, having joined Loughborough University in England in June 2022 after training out of her alma mater, the University of Virginia, following her graduation in 2021.

After a successful collegiate career that included sweeping the 200, 500 and 1650 freestyle events at the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships, Madden broke through in the long course pool by qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in the women’s 400 free and 800 free relay.

She went on to win silver in Tokyo on the relay while making the individual final in the 400 free, placing 7th.

In April 2022, after finishing 15th in the 200 free at the U.S. World Trials, Madden revealed that she’s been dealing with Hashimoto’s disease for over a decade, though the 2021-22 campaign was the first time it really impacted her competitive career.

After taking some time away from the pool, Madden has returned to strong form over the past 12 months, swimming some promising times while over in England before placing 5th at U.S. Nationals in the 400 free (4:06.78) and 11th in the 200 free (1:58.50).

That 400 free time marked her fastest since 2021, and then one month later at the U.S. Pro Championships, she won the 200 free in 1:57.41 to mark her quickest time since March 2022 (also winning the 400 in 4:07.97).

Madden joins an ASU group that recently added top U.S. male freestyler Drew Kibler, and also includes several athletes with decorated international resumes including Leon Marchand, Chase KaliszJay LitherlandRyan HeldRegan Smith, Simone ManuelOlivia Smoliga and Hali Flickinger.

Hswimmer
1 hour ago

Isn’t luca urlando there also? Saw him in a pic with the pro group on Instagram

Terry
Reply to  Hswimmer
57 minutes ago

yup

