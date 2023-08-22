Drew Kibler Now Training Full Time At Arizona State After Spending Past Year In Carmel

On Tuesday, Drew Kibler confirmed to SwimSwam that he was now training full-time with the pro group at Arizona State University, which is located in Tempe, Arizona. This move comes after he spent the last year training at his old high school swim club Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana under Carmel head coach Chris Plumb. He previously said in November 2022 that he was “all-in” on training at Carmel in the leadup to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kibler had taken a visit to ASU in February 2023 during Carmel’s high school championship season but still trained with Carmel through the 2023 World Championships. He joins a massive training group at ASU that includes the likes of World Championship medalists Leon Marchand, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Ryan Held, Regan Smith, and Simone Manuel.

From 2018 to 2022, Kibler swam collegiately and trained at the University of Texas. At Texas, he qualified for the 2020(1) Olympics and the 2022 World Championships. At the 2022 Worlds, he produced his best international results to date, finishing fourth in the 200 free with a 1:45.01 that still stands as his personal best time, and also helped Team USA win gold in the men’s 4×200 free relay. He moved from Texas to Carmel shortly after those Worlds.

Kibler finished third at U.S. Nationals this year in the 200 free with a time of 1:45.67, which qualified him for the 2023 World Championships as a member of the 4×200 free relay. He led off Team USA’s relay in prelims with a time of 1:46.44 but was not named onto the finals squad.